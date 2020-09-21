Officer bit by dog in Schuyler

A Schuyler police officer on patrol Monday evening was bit multiple times as he attempted to handle a dog that was running loose.
Denise J. Kracl, Colfax County attorney, issued a press release Monday evening describing the event as follows.
At 6:18 p.m. on Monday, a Schuyler police officer was on routine patrol in the area of 20th and B streets. The officer observed a black and white Husky dog that was running at large.
While the officer was attempting to handle the dog, the dog scratched and bit the officer multiple times.
The officer discharged his service weapon three times. The Husky died on the scene.
The owners of the Husky were located and notified.
The officer suffered six puncture wounds on one arm and went to the hospital where he received medical treatment.
Pursuant to policy, the Schuyler Police Department is investigating the discharge of a service weapon.
Kracl said if anyone has any video of this incident or witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact the Schuyler Police Department at 402-352-2415 at their earliest opportunity.
No suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the public, she said.
Animal owners are reminded that they must keep their animals confined to their own property or risk being ticketed and forfeiture of their animal.