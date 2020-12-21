A Lindsay man asked the Norfolk City Council to consider changing ordinances so aspiring pigeon racers could raise the birds in town.
Larry Bender spoke Monday night on behalf of a non-English-speaking Norfolk resident seeking to raise pigeons so he could race them.
Bender said he is a member of the Platte Valley Pigeon Club, which has members in Schuyler, Columbus, O'Neill and Madison.
Currently, Norfolk city code prohibits all fowl, said Don Miller, Norfolk's police chief.
Bender asked the council to change this.
“These pigeons do not make noise,” Bender said. “All the other big cities have pigeons. We got a lot of new members coming in.”
Bender said a couple of Norfolkans expressed interest in the club, and he thinks there would be more if the ordinance was changed.
One councilman said he’s concerned about the sanitary situation if pigeons were allowed.
Bender said that wouldn’t be a problem, though, as the pigeons eat, sleep and defecate in the lofts where they’re raised.
“They’re not like the pigeons around town,” he said.
Bender also gave the council background on pigeon racing.
“Ninety-nine percent of people do not know what flying pigeons is about,” Bender said. “It’s quite a hobby.”
People who fly pigeons raise them from a young age and keep them in a loft, kind of a raised shed. Once they identify the loft as home, they will always come back to the loft, Bender said. Racers who live in a city or town usually have the loft in their backyard.
When the birds are five or six months old, they start racing. There are different race lengths, like 100, 200 and 300 miles, Bender said. As the birds get older, they can compete in longer races. The longest race is 600 miles.
Usually, 15 or 20 birds are sent to a race, but more than that are needed to compete. Bender said it would take about 50 pigeons to be competitive. Bender has around 200 himself, he said.
There are five clubs in Nebraska, Bender said.
“It’s just like football, it’s a sport. It’s very rewarding to win a race, to meet everybody else,” Bender said. “It’s something great.”
Council member Shane Clausen said the council and its subcommittees would consider changing the city code.
“We’ll have more discussion,” he said.