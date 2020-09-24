While the annual Norfolk Oktoberfest has been canceled this year, another version of the celebration will take place this weekend.

Off Road Ranch, at 2900 Old Highway 8 southeast of Norfolk, will be hosting Oktoberfest beginning Friday at 6 p.m. with the tapping of the keg and live music throughout the night.

The festival will continue Saturday at 3 p.m. with some Oktoberfest staples, including games, polka music, a stein-holding contest and a best-dressed contest. There also will be a cornhole tournament, and registration is required. Call 402-841-3378 for details.

