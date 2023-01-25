Commercial
Love Signs, Ellen Mae Michael, 920 S. 13th St., new sign for Scooters; Love Signs, Ellen Mae Michael, 920 S. 13th St., new sign for Scooters; Love Signs, VFW Winter-Munson Post 316 Braasch Ave., new sign for VFW; City of Norfolk, 309 N. Fifth, remodel for office space; Fagen Inc., Norfolk Crush, 3820 N. First St., new soybean plant; Tieken House Moving, Norfolk Crush, 909 E. Nucor Road, move building; Otte Construction, Northeast Nebraska Federal Credit Union, 1137 Riverside Blvd., demolition; Love Signs, EPPC Properties, 2501 W. Benjamin Ave., new sign for Eye Physicians; Love Signs, Love Media Group, 1804 W. Benjamin Ave., new billboard sign; Love Signs, Norfolk Retail Management, 700 S. 13th St., new sign for Starbucks; Touch of Grace, JMOA Investments, 207 W. Norfolk Ave., remodel for snack shop; NoSwett Fencing, MTJ Properties, 1821 Riverside Blvd., construct fence; K Porter Construction, Pine Point Holdings, 1201 W. Norfolk Ave., demolition.
Residential
Full Circle Services, Innate Development, 715 Legacy Drive, new 22-unit apartment; Kerry and Lane Werner, Kerry and Barb Werner, 3109 Green Meadow Ave., new single family dwelling with attached garage; RSJ Vogel Construction, Mitchell and Amanda Schultze, 4510 W. Lilly Lane, new single family dwelling with attached garage; Michael Abler, 83727 S. 556th Ave., new single family dwelling; DACO Construction, Chris and Kristin Winegar, 1121 Grandview Drive, new single family dwelling with attached garage;
Celeste Guzman, 1106 S. Fifth St., install fence; Sue Ledford, 114 Elm Ave., construct deck; SES Construction, Beethoven Brown, 404 William St., addition to home; NoSwett Fencing, Rozella Erb, 1911 Maurer Drive, install fence; Progressive Builders, Kelby and Joelle Herman, new single family dwelling with attached garage, 1603 Miles Drive, new single family dwelling with attached garage; Pleh Reh, 1312 S. Third St., install fence; Warren Jensen Constructon, Miller SAL 1310 S. Elkhorn St., addition; Walters Homes, Randall Walters, 1716 Starr Ave., new single family dwelling with attached garage;
I& P Construction, Dusty Korth, 124 W. Norfolk Ave., addition; Kern Construction, CFARM Properties, 304 N. Oak St., remodel; Granville Custom Homes, 807 E. Bluff Ave., new single family dwelling with attached garage; Levander Construction, Jay Reicks, 1211 Miles Drive, new single family dwelling; Robert and Jean Reynolds, 713 E. Pasewalk Circle, replace deck; Elite Egress, Ramiz Ibrahimi, 1206 Meadow Drive, install egress window;
Elite Egress, Jennifer Bucklew, 1505 Sheridan Drive, install egress window; Thrasher Basement Systems, Mark Throener, 1505 E. Sycamore Ave., repair foundation wall; Thrasher Basement Systems John Robertson, 1106 W. Norfolk Ave., repair foundation wall; Anthony Wisnieski, 2101 E. Norfolk Ave., remodel steps.