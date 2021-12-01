Tuesday was the last day businesses in Norfolk collected the city’s lodging, food and beverage occupation taxes.

The city’s food and beverage and lodging occupation taxes were levied to pay debt service on the voter approved $16.4 million bond issue funding the water park and other improvements at Veterans Memorial Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

The taxes originated in 2010, and enough funds were collected to pay the last of the bonds nine years earlier than originally projected.

As of Wednesday, the tax rate for restaurants is 7%, which consists of 5.5% state sales tax and 1.5% city sales tax.

