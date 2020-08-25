Officers Hayden Johnson and Jacob Hakari took their oaths of office Monday night and received their badges.
Judge Michael Long administered the oaths. Mayor Josh Moenning welcomed the officers to Norfolk and thanked them for their service. Other speakers included Shane Weidner, public safety director, Capt. Mike Bauer and Chief Don Miller.
The ceremony was closed with a prayer from Detective Lou Siefker.
In the photos above, Johnson and Hakari have family members pin their badges to their uniforms.