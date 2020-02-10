Oakland woman won’t seek re-election

Rachel Wise

Rachel Wise of rural Oakland, the District 3 representative on the Nebraska State Board of Education, announced Monday that she will not run for re-election to the state education board.

Wise made the announcement in her February newsletter.

“I have been humbled by the support of the citizens of District 3 over the past eight years, but it is time to for someone else to be elected for this opportunity of service,” Wise said. “I have been honored to serve and to work with amazing colleagues on the Nebraska State Board of Education and the dedicated Commissioner Matt Blomstedt and staff of the Nebraska Department of Education. Their continued hard work and commitment to our schools throughout the state of Nebraska inspires me.”

Even as she step down at the end of December 2020, Wise said she will find a way to continue to support the great educators and schools across the state.

“I have cared deeply about education in Nebraska since the time I entered kindergarten in Kearney Public Schools, many, many, years ago. My passion for education and for Nebraska will not come to an end when my term expires.”

