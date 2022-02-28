Vanessa Strom of Oakland
Courtesy photo

OAKLAND — Vanessa Strom of Oakland won $50,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Strom purchased her ticket at Oakland Express at 909 Highway 32 in Oakland. The ticket contained one play for the Feb. 6 drawing, which matched that night’s winning numbers 03, 13, 16, 17 and 34.

Strom said that when she first heard there had been a winner at Oakland Express, she was disappointed.

“I thought someone else must have won again,” she said. “But I scanned my ticket and it said ‘Winner, please take to lottery.’ ”

All the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

Tags

In other news

Trivia night results in fun while raising funds

Trivia night results in fun while raising funds

WISNER — Swedish chefs straight out of an old “Muppet Show,” blind mice tapping around with dark glasses and white canes, a notorious neighborhood motorcycle gang and a choir of angels — complete with halos and wings — were just some of the outlandish groups on hand at Saturday evening’s fir…

Uncertainty slaps Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

Uncertainty slaps Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets quivered Monday amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Stocks swung down and then up, investors herded into gold in sear…