OAKLAND — Vanessa Strom of Oakland won $50,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.
Strom purchased her ticket at Oakland Express at 909 Highway 32 in Oakland. The ticket contained one play for the Feb. 6 drawing, which matched that night’s winning numbers 03, 13, 16, 17 and 34.
Strom said that when she first heard there had been a winner at Oakland Express, she was disappointed.
“I thought someone else must have won again,” she said. “But I scanned my ticket and it said ‘Winner, please take to lottery.’ ”
All the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.