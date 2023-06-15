A Burt County man could face a lengthy prison sentence after an indictment charging him with a felony drug charge was unsealed this week.

Brian Nielsen, 46, of Oakland is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine on or about Feb. 24. The penalty for Nielsen if he is convicted is 10 years to life in prison, up to a $10 million fine and 5 years to a lifetime of supervised release.

Indictments are charging documents containing one or more individual counts that are merely accusations.

