NELIGH — A 21-year-old Oakdale man will be sentenced on felony child abuse charges next month after a plea agreement was reached in Antelope County District Court.
Christofer N. Carstens pleaded no contest to the charges, in exchange for an agreement with Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler that no further charges would be filed in the case. Per the agreement, Abler also would recommend no more than 20 years’ imprisonment at sentencing, which is set for Wednesday, April 29.
Carstens, who appeared in district court on Feb. 26, is accused of injuring his infant daughter in May 2019.
Testimony would have shown fractures to the 6-week-old baby’s arm, clavicle, ribs and skull did not result from an accident, according to Abler, who said Carstens was the caregiver of the infant when injuries were sustained on May 24 and the morning of May 25.
According to Abler, Carstens tried to quiet the crying infant by tossing her in the air, hitting her head on the bedroom ceiling and shaking her.
Carstens, who is represented by Patrick Carney of Norfolk, Antelope County public defender, remains incarcerated at the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center.
Judge Mark Johnson ordered a presentence investigation.
In another case, Roger D. Stuckwisch, 78, Tilden, appeared for arraignment on 12 counts of sexual assault of a child. Five of the counts were filed as first-degree counts, while seven are third-degree.
Abler said the alleged crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2016, and involved seven victims under the age of 14, according to an amended complaint filed by Abler on Feb. 5.
If convicted, Stuckwish would face up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 15 years, no parole during the first 15 years on the charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and up to three years, $10,000 and 18 months’ postrelease supervision on each of the third-degree charges.
Stuckwisch pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts.
Johnson set a pretrial hearing for Wednesday, March 25, and a jury trial for Monday, May 18.
Stuckwisch was remanded to the custody of Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore.
Bond is set at $5 million, 10% cash, which must be posted during open court. Bond conditions include no direct or indirect contact with victims or their families. He also is represented by Carney.