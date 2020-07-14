Court bench NDN

An Oakdale man received a prison sentence in U.S. District Court on Friday.

Thirty-year-old Max Kerkman was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

In June 2018, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Kerkman’s residence. They found several firearms, a silencer, small amounts of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Kerkman was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years’ supervised released.

The case was investigated by the ATF and is part of the Justice Department’s Project Guardian, an initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearm laws.

