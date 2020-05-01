NELIGH — Christofer Carstens, 21, of Oakdale was sentenced to 30 to 40 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for child abuse on Wednesday.
Carstens was convicted of injuring his infant daughter in May 2019.
He pleaded no contest to the charges in March, in exchange for an agreement with Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler that no further charges would be filed in the case.
Testimony would have shown fractures to the 6-week-old baby’s arm, clavicle, ribs and skull did not result from an accident, according to Abler, who said Carstens was the caregiver of the infant when injuries were sustained on May 24 and the morning of May 25.
Carstens tried to quiet the crying infant by tossing her in the air, hitting her head on the bedroom ceiling and shaking her, Abler said.