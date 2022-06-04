Although she’s managed to keep her place of work afloat and weathered the trials of the pandemic, Oakdale librarian Charlotte Tracy still has her work cut out for her.
The past several years have been especially hard on the Lois Johnson Memorial Library. Even before the emergence of COVID-19 and unprecedented inflation, the library narrowly avoided closures in late 2017 and early 2019 because of a lack of community funding. Without enough money to go around, the library has had to turn to other alternatives to keep the doors open and the lights on.
Tracy said that means constantly asking for donations from the community and beyond, in addition to applying for grants from the government and various other foundations.
While residents donate money or other tangible contributions, others also give their time. Wanda Cornett is one such resident.
A former respiratory therapist, Cornett retired about four years ago and has since committed her focus to the Friends of the Oakdale Library, a local organization that works to keep the library funded and employed.
Cornett and her organization hired Tracy in July 2020 after the library had to shut its doors for several weeks, and subsequently lost its previous attendant, following the outset of the pandemic. Tracy said Cornett was instrumental in keeping the library above water during those trying times.
“When the library closed, she kept fighting to keep it open,” Tracy said.
Her motivation to do so was fueled by more than just an interest in books. As the town’s sole communal space, Cornett said she sees the library as vital to the community, regardless of age.
“It’s essential for the kids, it’s essential for the adults. We don’t have anything else in this town. It’s a place to gather, a place to get information, to read, to socialize,” Cornett said. “It’s very important.”
While the library also has seen additional support through state and federal pandemic-relief grants, that money can’t be used to pay for wages or utilities.
“We can only (buy) something for the library that, say, if you moved, you could take with you,” Tracy said.
That’s included everything from new books, chairs and cupboards to a projector and screen, and even a multifaceted printing machine, called a Cricut, which is capable of doing everything from making signs to embroidering T-shirts.
Those improvements have helped to maintain local engagement with the library and, with the need to pay for basic necessities going unfulfilled by state and federal funding, maintaining interest from the local community is vital to the library’s continued survival.
Through a broad range of programs and activities, Tracy has striven to keep Oakdale’s residents engaged with the library. A summer reading program for the town’s children also includes opportunities for interactions with exotic animals Tracy brings from home or keeps at the office, such as the African tortoise and male axolotl. An adult book club meets weekly for discussions over coffee. On Saturdays, kids are encouraged to come in for a movie and arts and crafts workshop, and separate monthly bingo games are hosted for kids and adults.
“She’s got a lot of marvelous ideas,” Cornett said. “It’s just getting people in the door.”
Although relief funds have helped to maintain community interest, Tracy said keeping the library open in the long term isn’t going to be easy.
“It’s going to be a lot of prayer and hard work.”