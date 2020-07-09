OAKDALE — A tall sentinel standing guard along the southeastern edge of the Oakdale Cemetery for more than 100 years was found in pieces Tuesday.

Whether a Monday evening thunderstorm passing through the Antelope County village caused damage or if something more nefarious happened to the Grand Army of the Republic memorial isn’t clear.

Gene Kinnan, chairman of the cemetery board, said he found the monument’s soldier statue on the ground with its head broken off at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Parts of the statue’s legs and the butt of its rifle also were broken off, Kinnan said.

Kinnan said he thinks the damage took place sometime between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Someone passed the area at 7 a.m. and doesn’t remember seeing the monument damaged, Kinnan said.

Kinnan doesn’t think the damage could’ve been caused by the wind or other natural causes, as the statue was heavy and seemed to be secure, he said.

The incident was reported to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with information about the statue is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

The head and smaller pieces of the statue have been picked up, and the cemetery hopes to get the monument repaired, Kinnan said.

Kinnan said this is the first known vandalism the cemetery has seen in 10 years.

Oakdale’s Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) chapter, a fraternal organization of veterans of the Union Army, Navy, Marines and U.S. Revenue Cutter Service who served in the American Civil War, dedicated the soldier’s monument May 30, 1915.

An inscription on the $1,200 monument reads, “In memory of those who have borne arms for our country have found here their last resting place.”

The statue weighed 30,000 pounds and towered above the picturesque cemetery, standing 17 feet, 2 inches high. Kinnan said board members contacted the cemetery’s insurance company and submitted photos of the damage. Kinnan said he hopes insurance can cover some of the damage.

Pieces were picked up by heavy equipment and Kinnan is storing them for now.

“With the age of the monument, it could be the cement base it’s on deteriorated,” Kinnan said. “Why would the wind blow it down? It’s stood through plenty of wind storms.”

