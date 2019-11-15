An O’Neill woman is the newest member of the Northeast Community College board of governors.
The board voted unanimously at its monthly meeting Thursday in Norfolk to appoint Nicole Sedlacek to an open District II seat.
Sedlacek, an economic development consultant with the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), succeeds Keith Harvey of Creighton, who resigned in September. District II covers Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, and Rock counties in their entirety and a portion of Cedar County.
Sedlacek said she applied for the board position because she believes in the mission of Northeast Community College as it continues to meet the needs of students and the region. She said as an alumna and longtime advocate of the institution, she wants to ensure it continues to be one of the top community colleges in Nebraska and the nation.
“My experience in economic development over the last 12 years has helped make me aware of what our strengths are as a region; what needs businesses and industries have; and how education, economic development and business and industry all need to be working together to solve some of the challenges we face in Northeast Nebraska, such as workforce shortages and a declining population,” she said. “I believe it is important to demonstrate how Northeast Community College is providing outreach to the entire 20-county service area.”
Steve Anderson of Concord, chairman of the board of governors, said he is pleased Sedlacek will be joining the board.
“Nicole Sedlacek has had a long association with Northeast Community College and has a great perspective on the needs of the college’s 20-county service area, with particular knowledge of the far western service area. She will make an excellent addition to our board.”
Sedlacek earned an associate arts degree from Northeast Community College, a bachelor of science degree in management from Bellevue University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.
Before her role with NPPD, she served as economic development director of the Holt County Economic Development Agency for nine years. She has assisted in previous Northeast Community College projects, including the College of Nursing capital campaign in the O’Neill area and was co-chair of the College’s O’Neill Extended Campus fundraising campaign.
She has served as president of the Northeast Community College Foundation board of directors. In addition, Sedlacek was presented Northeast’s Distinguished Service Award in 2014.
Sedlacek, who has said she will run for the seat when it comes up for election in 2020, will be sworn in at the board’s December meeting.
The Northeast Community College board of governors is made up of 11 members, with two members representing each of five districts. There is one at-large member who represents the college’s entire 20-county service area.
****
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday in the College Welcome Center for its regular meeting.
Regular meeting duration: 54 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Carol Sibbel, Arlan Kuehn, Gene Willers, Dirk Petersen, Jeff Scherer and Donovan Ellis.
Board members absent: Julie Robinson, Steven Anderson and Terry Nelson.
Others in attendance: Two media representatives, 10 college employees, five members of the public and one college student.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
n Adopted the agenda.
n Approved minutes from the Oct. 10 regular meeting.
n Approved claims.
n Acknowledged the Northeast Community College financial audit as of June 30, 2019. It had an unmodified opinion — the best type of report — meaning that all financial statements were in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.
n Approved the 2020-21 tuition fees, housing and meal plan rates, which raised tuition and fees while maintaining housing and meal plan rates.
n Appointed Nicole Sedlacek as the District II representative, replacing Keith Harvey.
n Approved the payment of the 2020 Nebraska Community College Association annual membership dues, which totaled $65,437.74.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
n Nebraska Public Power District representatives presented a check for $16,650 for scholarship funds, raised through the Wells Fargo-Nebraska Open Golf tournament.
n Mary Honke, co-interim president, reported on college happenings including Northeast being named as one of the top 150 community colleges by the Aspen Institute, the NCCA annual meeting and University of Nebraska presidential finalist Ted Carter’s Norfolk forum at Northeast.
n Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services, reported on recent student events, including the career services etiquette dinner, the campus food pantry, Spooktacular, Explore Northeast and the volleyball team’s region 2 championship.
n Dr. Michele Gill, interim vice president of educational services, reported on the college’s accreditation, Phi Beta Lambda business tournament competition, Hawkfest high school honor band and choir, paramedic refresher training and fall harvest for ag students.
n Coleen Bressler, interim vice president of administrative services, provided the financial report.
n Drew Smith, Student Leadership Association president, shared recent SLA activities, including this year’s signature project of creating a frisbee golf course and an SLA trip to Chicago for the Association for Promotion of Campus Activities.
n Willers provided the Nebraska Community College Association report.
n The governance committee provided a first reading of revisions to BP-2310, Meetings of Area Boards and deletion of BP-2331, Employee Associations Representatives: Board Meetings, and BP-2332, Student Government Representatives: Board Meetings. The deleted portions will be incorporated into BP-2310.