OMAHA — Officials from the Aksarben Foundation announced the Aksarben Ball will return after a one-year hiatus.
The ball will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the CHI Health Center Omaha. Each year, about 1,600 people attend the ball.
Among the 2021 Aksarben princesses from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are two from O’Neill. They are Emily Aufdenkamp, daughter of Sherry and Jonathan Aufdenkamp of O’Neill; and Tejlor Strope, daughter of MaLaine and Boyd Strope of O’Neill.
The 2021 Aksarben princes includes Chase Albers, who is the son of Ann and Jeffry Albers of Wisner.