OMAHA — Officials from the Aksarben Foundation announced the Aksarben Ball will return after a one-year hiatus.

The ball will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the CHI Health Center Omaha. Each year, about 1,600 people attend the ball.

Among the 2021 Aksarben princesses from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are two from O’Neill. They are Emily Aufdenkamp, daughter of Sherry and Jonathan Aufdenkamp of O’Neill; and Tejlor Strope, daughter of MaLaine and Boyd Strope of O’Neill.

The 2021 Aksarben princes includes Chase Albers, who is the son of Ann and Jeffry Albers of Wisner. 

Tags

In other news

Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

Pink Patch Project honors breast cancer fighters in October

The Nebraska State Patrol is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the country for another year of the Pink Patch Project, designed to honor and support those fighting breast cancer. The effort coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.