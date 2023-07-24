STUDENTS ENROLLED IN welding classes at Northeast Community College in O’Neill display their first-, second- and third-place trophies they earned during a competitive Weld Off at the end of the academic year. Shown are (from left) Robert Stout, welding instructor and competition organizer; Dalton Clemens, Rock County High School (third place); Tory Thurlow, Stuart High School (first place) and Kyle Steinhauser, Stuart High School (second place). The event was organized by Stout.