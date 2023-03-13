O’NEILL — Fun times for families, friends and visitors will be on tap the rest of this week in Nebraska’s “Irish capital.”
The Holt County seat and economic hub for much of North Central Nebraska will celebrate its Irish heritage with activities starting Tuesday and culminating on Saturday with dozens of events, including a grand parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday with descendants of John O’Neill, whom the town is named after, in the parade.
“We are actually bringing in three of Gen. John O’Neill’s descendants for our parade marshals,” said Lauri Havranek, president and CEO of the O’Neill Chamber of Commerce. “They are coming from California, Kansas and Mexico.”
O’Neill, who also tried to invade Canada, was originally from Ireland. There are memorials to him in Ireland, and his grave site is in Omaha.
“Every year on St. Patrick's Day, they do a laying of the wreath on his grave in Omaha,” Havranek said.
One of the more entertaining activities will help kick off the week. On Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m., a topic called “Irish O’Neill Legends and Love of Lore” class will take place at the Northeast Community College site in O’Neill.
“This is going to be very interesting,” Havranek said. “Natalie Butterfield will talk about St. Patrick’s Day and some of the Irish legends of lore that preceded our community. Her family has been involved with St. Patrick’s Day since the beginning. She has grown up with all of this.”
Over the years, the O’Neill celebration has grown. Now, many people come back for it as they would a holiday such as Christmas.
“The community really comes together for this,” said Ann Krotter. “They have made it a lot more about family and things for the kids to come back for.”
Krotter said for many years, she was involved in activities with her family, such as doing a float for work or an organization or having a child who danced on the shamrock.
“I’m aged out of it now a little bit,” she said with a laugh.
Jennifer Asche said what she enjoys most is seeing all the people come back, especially young people.
“A lot of people get together,” Asche said. “You usually see people you haven’t seen for a while. They really do have something for everyone.”
Downtown activities will kick off Wednesday with the Irish Walk of Fame induction at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the corner of Fourth and Douglas streets.
Two people are inducted into the Irish Walk of Fame each year. Walking from the world’s largest shamrock at the intersection of Fourth and Douglas streets going east and west, there are squares in the pavement honoring people who were instrumental in getting the celebration going and keeping it going since the 1960s.
Havranek said the squares are patterned after Hollywood.
“In the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they get a star. In the (O’Neill) Irish Walk of Fame, they get a shamrock,” Havranek said.
A highlight Thursday will be Kevin and Heidi Cheng performing an Irish music concert. There also will be Reuben sandwiches, chips and drinks at the O’Neill Community Center. A free-will donation will be accepted.
“They play everything. It’s piano and violin, but they will be performing Irish songs (Thursday),” Havranek said.
Friday and Saturday are full of events.
One of the highlights on Friday will be turning the pond at Carney Park green at 4:30 p.m., similar to how Chicago turns the river green for St. Patrick’s Day.
“We’ll have to see if it is still frozen over,” Havranek said. “That is the plan. Then there is getting the horse green. They use food coloring and massage it into his hair.”
There will be music and fun at the pubs downtown on Friday afternoon and evening as well.
Saturday is the big day.
“We have a lot of activities for families, starting in the morning at 10 with the fun run,” she said. “You do have to sign up early. There will not be any sign-ups on Saturday morning.”
The Studio 15 Dancers will perform at noon on the shamrock, followed by the Alumni Irish Dancers, crowning of the king and queen and then the grand parade at 1 p.m.
Another highlight on Saturday will be Husker Hoops at 4 p.m., with five Nebraska football players — including native son Wyatt Liewer, a Cornhusker wide receiver.
“You definitely want to get your tickets in advance for that. You write your name on the ticket, then throughout the game, there will be drawings from those advance tickets. And if your name is drawn, you might have to play for the Huskers while one of them takes a break. It’s lots of fun stuff.”
Other fun events include a magician on Friday night and a ventriloquist on Saturday night, along with plenty of other activities.
“Our theme pretty much has been rain or snow, we’ll still go,” she said, “unless we get an awful lot of snow.”
Want to learn more?
For a listing, go to www.oneillchamber.com and click on schedule to find more than 40 events.