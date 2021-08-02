Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an O’Neill man following a pursuit in Buffalo and Hall counties Sunday.
At about 4 p.m., the state patrol received information of a Dodge Challenger driving recklessly and at excessive speeds on Highway 30 near Gibbon. The vehicle had reportedly fled attempted traffic stops by both the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at different times Sunday afternoon, according to the state patrol in a press release.
A trooper located the vehicle near Alda on Highway 30 and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle continued westbound on Highway 30, the patrol said, reaching speeds in excess of 140 miles per hour, and then began driving on county roads north of Highway 30.
Shortly thereafter, another trooper was able to successfully perform a traffic stop north of Shelton.
The driver, Dennis Nekolite, 30, of O’Neill, was then taken into custody without further incident, the state patrol said. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and Nekolite was lodged in Buffalo County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the state patrol said.