O’NEILL — Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital has completed the first phase of an expansion and renovation project that will enhance patient care at the hospital.
During a recent open house and blessing ceremony, hospital officials and the public were able to view the emergency and radiology departments before they opened for patient use. Once complete, the entire project will add 6,000 square feet to the facility and renovate an additional 1,800 square feet.
Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, said the project would ensure that Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital — part of the Avera Sacred Heart region — would continue to be a crucial critical care access hub for O’Neill and the surrounding area.
“Avera has a long history of investing in rural health care,” Ekeren said. “The key reason Avera invests in local facilities like Avera St. Anthony’s is so that residents of our entire 72,000-square-mile footprint have access to quality health care, in or near their hometown. This strengthens the economic vitality of the region and enhances quality of life for everyone.”
The expansion project initially was announced in March 2021, but rising construction costs and supply shortages during the past couple of years delayed progress.
“Due to a variety of challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic, this project took longer to complete that we originally anticipated — which makes us that much more eager to celebrate this milestone,” said Kayleen Lee, president and CEO of Avera St. Anthony’s. “We are excited about what these changes will do for our patients, employees, emergency response partners and visitors.”
In the new emergency department — which was originally built in 1976 — there is more space for patient care. It includes an exam room to provide privacy and safety to patients who may be going through a mental health crisis or the aftermath of a sexual assault. Also included is an ambulance garage to allow more protection and privacy as patients are transferred from the ambulance to the hospital, a decontamination room for incidents involving dangerous chemicals and enhanced security features.
“We’re especially proud of the new ambulance garage that will provide better protection from the elements to EMS crews and patients while also giving them more privacy,” said Deb Kelly, chairperson of the Avera St. Anthony’s board. “We tried very hard to incorporate their feedback into the design of the project in order to accommodate changes in ambulances, cots and other equipment.”
The radiology department renovation includes the addition of an MRI suite, new CT imaging equipment and an upgraded nuclear medication machine and room. This updated space and technology ensure that the hospital will be able to provide the most up-to-date services to the community.
BWBR Architects and Hausmann Construction were partners on the project. The second phase, which will remodel the current emergency department rooms, as well as the radiology department area, will begin at the end of May.
Avera St. Anthony’s has been in O’Neill since 1952 and became a part of Avera in 1998. As a health ministry rooted in the gospel, Avera aims to make a positive impact in the lives and health of persons and communities by providing quality services guided by Christian values. Avera seeks to heal the whole person — body, mind and spirit — as its employees live out the three gospel values of compassion, hospitality and stewardship.