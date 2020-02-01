O’Neill Fire Department honored by governor

O’NEILL — Last spring’s flooding may be long gone, but those who performed heroic actions during the disaster remain, and on Friday, more of them were honored by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts came to O’Neill and Spencer on Friday to honor the local fire departments as flood heroes.
The flooding had devastating effects on Nebraska, Ricketts said.
“It was the most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history,” Ricketts said. “It cost six Nebraskans their lives.”
The front-line against the flooding was made up of volunteer firefighters, Ricketts said.
“It was our volunteer fire departments that were primarily our first responders, our first line of defense against what happened,” he said.
Ricketts thanked the O’Neill Fire Department and awarded the unit for its efforts during the flood.
“Thank you, to all the members of the O’Neill Fire Department who worked so hard through that terrible storm to be able to keep people safe in our state,” he said.
Ricketts also awarded O’Neill Fire Chief Terry Miles his own flood heroes coin, which was struck to commemorate the actions of Nebraskans during the flood.
Miles said there were many heroes who stepped up during the flooding.
“This is always a team effort,” Miles said. “I just want to thank all the members of the fire department for their efforts. It was an ugly situation, but we did do our best, and we made it work.”
Ricketts agreed that firefighters and other first responders weren’t the only ones who acted heroically during the flood, he said. Men and women across the state, and out of it, volunteered money and supplies to help flood victims.
“Through this whole flooding, Nebraskans demonstrated just heroic grit and determination, resilience and then generosity,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts honored two others at the ceremony: Scott Poese and Mike Walker of radio station KBRX were both made admirals of the Nebraska navy for their work in gathering supplies and donations.
Poese recalled all the donations, large and small, he collected during the flood.
“We live in a great area,” he said.
Walker said he and the rest of the station followed Poese’s lead during the disaster.
“Scott just went into action. We just jumped on with him,” Walker said. “It was a team effort. There were a lot of people behind the scenes.”
Miles said he and the rest of the department were honored to by Ricketts' visit.
“Obviously we’re very honored to be recognized by the governor and his office,” he said. “We don’t really crave recognition, but it is nice.”
After his stop at O’Neill, Ricketts headed to Spencer to honor that town’s fire department.