Some 8,700 Nebraskans who mostly work in health care had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, with plans to have the vaccines start being made available to pharmacies in the state next week for use in nursing homes.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state is “banking” 11,700 Pfizer vaccine doses scheduled for this week, as well as other doses that will be delivered to places like CVS and Walgreens for use at long-term care facilities.
“Just to be clear, we will not actually physically be taking delivery of those Pfizer vaccines this week. We will be banking them. The federal government will hold onto them, then they will distribute them directly to CVS and Walgreens and community pharmacies to be able to start that long-term care vaccine program the week of Dec. 28,” Ricketts said Monday morning.
Ricketts made his comments during his last scheduled press conference of the year on the updates the state is doing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The next similar scheduled press conference will be Monday, Jan. 4.
Ricketts said from what he has seen, more people are becoming willing to take the vaccine.
“As we see more of this information come out, I think people will get more comfortable,” he said. “But it does require us to do this type of education.”
Dr. Kevin J. Reichmuth, a pulmonologist in Lincoln, said polls indicate that there is an increase in people who are willing to take the vaccinations.
Nationally, there have been more than 600,000 people vaccinated, mostly health care workers, he said.
“The saying in public health is that vaccines don’t save lives, vaccinations do,” Reichmuth said. “So we have to get people vaccinated, and part of that is going to be educating and reassuring (and reeducating) as this goes.”
Reichmuth said he appreciates the decreasing numbers of people with the coronavirus and being hospitalized, which “is no small accident.”
That also translates into hospital beds. The governor said 36% of Nebraska hospital beds are available, in addition to 41% of intensive care units and 74% of ventilators, which are all improvements in recent weeks.
Reichmuth said the improvements came about because people — beginning in early November —started doing the right things from social distancing to masking and all the other tools that have been given.
There have been media reports that show a lot of emotion when health care workers get vaccinated, Reichmuth said.
“The reason you’re seeing that is because — as we all know — how long a trudge and how difficult this has been,” he said.
The vaccinations could finally put an end to it and put the country back into what might be considered “normalcy,” Reichmuth said.
“This is hope and light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have a long tunnel to go through,” he said. “We have some very tenuous times coming up in the next several months.”
Reichmuth said he took the vaccine a week ago, being on the front line. He and many other health care workers did this to be part of the “ultimate solution” to protect the community.
There are many myths and misinformation that have been given out, especially on social media.
Reichmuth said the vaccines do not alter DNA, do not cause infertility and do not have a microchip or “5G antenna” in them.
“It is an amazing feat of medicine of science — like the governor said — that we have this within a year,” Reichmuth said.
Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, said there have been many celebrations that had been delayed or held without seniors who live in long-term facilities.
The vaccine represents a way out, Boddy said, and he appreciates the patience everyone has shown so far.
From avoiding large gatherings to wearing masks, it all helps to keep the virus out of the long-term care facilities.
“There will be better days ahead,” Boddy said. “We will be able to connect with our families again.”