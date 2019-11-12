Nursery of Hope opened at Skyview Lake

nursery of hope

Families gathered a ceremony Saturday for the opening of the Nursery of Hope, a peaceful area for people to reflect near Skyview Lake.

The Briggs & Barrett Project had an opening ceremony Saturday introducing its Nursery of Hope. Located on the west side of Skyview Lake in Norfolk, the nursery provides a peaceful place for families who have lost children to relax and have a peaceful place to reflect. There were 36 memorial trees that were planted in October, with plans to add more each October during SIDS awareness month. Organizers of the project said they are appreciative to the City of Norfolk for allowing the area to be developed.

