Little lives lost were remembered at Skyview Lake on Sunday.
The second Legacy Tree commemoration took place at the Nursery of Hope on the west side of the park. The area is a space where parents and loved ones of children who have died are remembered with a tree planting.
“What the space provides is a quiet, calm place where families, friends and parents can go to spend some time with that baby or that child that’s been lost. They can reflect on memories. They can have a picnic with the family or take a nap or just have a quiet place to reflect,” said Allison Uecker, who is a co-founder in the Briggs & Barrett Project, a Norfolk-based organization devoted to raising awareness for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Uecker’s son, Barrett, died of SIDS in 2017.
Sunday’s ceremony included the announcement of the Nursery of Hope musical playground with shade canopy and benches. The Playensemble — which will allow families to play large musical instruments in remembrance of those they’ve lost — will be just west of the 25th Street bridge at Skyview Park, and work could finish later this fall, depending on the weather.
The hope is to keep adding more to the area each year, said Briggs & Barrett Project co-founder Melissa West.
In addition to providing the space for those who have lost a child, the Nursery of Hope provides an opportunity to raise greater awareness of SIDS during SIDS Awareness Month in October. Sunday’s event also included a variety of activities, including yard games, rock painting and family pictures.
As part of the event, parents were encouraged to introduce themselves — and the names of their children who are remembered with close to 70 trees that have been planted with the assistance of city personnel at the Nursery of Hope.
“We love to say our baby’s name,” said West, who lost her son Briggs to SIDS in 2018, “because they are not forgotten.”
Jess Rogat of Battle Creek appreciates having the Nursery of Hope to remember her son Max, who died of SIDS in 2011 at 4 months old.
“I feel like it’s sort of a taboo subject to talk about your child who’s passed,” Rogat said, “and I guess this is a way that helps people sharing similar walks of life and saying their names together in the presence of people who understand.”
Rogat and her husband, Eric, don’t have a cemetery plot for Max, so the Nursery of Hope offers “a physical place where we can go to reflect and remember him.”
On Sunday afternoon, the sidewalk along the Nursery of Hope was lined with children’s names, hearts and crosses in chalk, along with such phrases as “Lives Never Forgotten,” “Trust in Jesus,” “Have Faith” and “Believe.”
Nancy Rich of Norfolk was encouraged by her son, Jake, to plant a tree in memory of her baby, Stacey Rich, who was stillborn in 1982.
“Back in the day, you didn’t talk about it, but these ladies were willing to bring it out in the open,” Nancy Rich said.
Uecker said being able to help such families who have lost a child brings peace of mind.
“The idea behind it is to help them grieve. Melissa and I are still going through that grieving process years after our sons have passed. It’s a never-ending process,” she said. “So providing a place where somebody can go to help that process in a way is so heartwarming for us.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
To purchase a tree or for more information, go to www.briggsandbarrettproject.com/nurseryofhope.html