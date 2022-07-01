O’NEILL — A three-credit course at Northeast Community College in O’Neill will teach basic skills needed to provide safe, effective and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patients of any age in a long-term care facility.

Nurse Aide (NURA 1110/22SU and course No. 30906) will be offered Monday, July 11, through Monday, Aug. 1, at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, Room 105, 505 E. Highway 20. Class will be Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m. (the only class on Friday will be July 15) and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8:10 p.m. Karen Hoffman is the instructor.

This course is designed to meet the Nebraska Health and Human Services System training requirements for nurse aide certification and employment in long-term care facilities. It combines classroom lecture and laboratory application.

Upon completion of this course, students are eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing the examination and completing the application procedure, the students will have their names placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure, Credentialing Division.

There is a cost to attend the course, plus the cost of a textbook. An additional fee may be required if a student chooses to register to take the Certified Nursing Assistant exam at the end of the course. The fee will be required at the time of the noncredit exam registration. A book and a competency skills packet are also available at Northeast in O’Neill.

Registration for the class is not available online. To register, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at 402-336-3590.

Tags

In other news

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russia “cannot and should not win” the war in Ukraine, a day after a Russian missile attack on a crowded shopping mall that killed 18 put the conflict's terrible toll on full view.

G-7 leaders united behind Ukraine, aim at Kremlin oil money

G-7 leaders united behind Ukraine, aim at Kremlin oil money

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies said Tuesday they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Russia's income from oil sales that are financing its invasion of Ukraine and struck a united stance to support Kyiv for “as long as it takes" as the war grinds on.