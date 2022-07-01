O’NEILL — A three-credit course at Northeast Community College in O’Neill will teach basic skills needed to provide safe, effective and caring services to the elderly or chronically ill patients of any age in a long-term care facility.
Nurse Aide (NURA 1110/22SU and course No. 30906) will be offered Monday, July 11, through Monday, Aug. 1, at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, Room 105, 505 E. Highway 20. Class will be Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:35 p.m. (the only class on Friday will be July 15) and Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8:10 p.m. Karen Hoffman is the instructor.
This course is designed to meet the Nebraska Health and Human Services System training requirements for nurse aide certification and employment in long-term care facilities. It combines classroom lecture and laboratory application.
Upon completion of this course, students are eligible to take the state written and practical skills exam. After successfully passing the examination and completing the application procedure, the students will have their names placed on the basic nurse aide registry at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Regulation and Licensure, Credentialing Division.
There is a cost to attend the course, plus the cost of a textbook. An additional fee may be required if a student chooses to register to take the Certified Nursing Assistant exam at the end of the course. The fee will be required at the time of the noncredit exam registration. A book and a competency skills packet are also available at Northeast in O’Neill.
Registration for the class is not available online. To register, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at 402-336-3590.