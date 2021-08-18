Firefighting personnel from multiple agencies were called to a fire in southern Norfolk, and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire call went out at about 1:30 p.m., and smoke could be seen across much of Norfolk soon after. By about 2 p.m., there were already multiple fire and rescue teams on scene. Flames could be seen but were soon put out.
Firefighters were still dousing charred and smoking vehicles with water at 3 p.m.
The Norfolk Fire Division, Stanton Fire & Rescue, Battle Creek Fire & Rescue and the Hadar volunteer fire department were among those called in to battle the fire at Alter Metal Recycling plant at 500 Washington Ave. in Norfolk.
An emergency alert was released urging traffic to avoid the scene of the fire, saying the many vehicles were making it dangerous for law enforcement authorities and firefighters.
Bobbi Risor, director of Region 11 emergency management, said all citizen traffic in Madison County should stay outside of the area of First Street through Fourth Street and Washington Avenue through Monroe Avenue.
"If you don't need to be in the area," Risor said in an email, "please don't be in the area."
