The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District continued to grow as of Sunday morning.
There are now 83 confirmed cases in the four-county district. This is up from 74 cases on Friday and from the 18 cases reported at this time last week, the ELVPHD said in a press release.
The Madison Tyson plant outbreak also has grown. There are now 58 confirmed cases from Tyson plant employees, the ELVPHD said.
There are still 81 tests pending in the district. It is not known how many of those are from Tyson workers, the ELVPHD said.
Other results are:
- Madison County: 77 positive tests out of 595 total tests. There are 51 tests pending and three deaths.
- Stanton County: Two positive tests out of 29 total tests. There are no pending tests.
- Cuming County: Three positive tests out of 49 total tests. There are six tests pending.
- Burt County: One positive test out of 46 total tests. There is one pending test.
- Outside the district: No positive tests. There are 23 pending tests.