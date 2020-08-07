Nucor Detailing Center has received a $40,000 grant and will be using the funds to purchase 3D printers and develop curriculum for area schools.
The business received the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grant for the second time, according to a media release. The award was announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts at a press conference this week.
The DYTI program, introduced by Ricketts in 2015, is designed to grow the state by connecting seventh and eighth graders to future careers in manufacturing, information technology, engineering, health care and other STEM-related disciplines.
Nucor Detailing Center’s objective is to introduce students of Northeast Nebraska to design and manufacturing processes. It will use the grant funds to develop curriculum for 3D printing and to purchase 3D printers for use in five area schools.
The program is slated to reach up to 2,000 students across 15 schools.
“We were thrilled to learn that Nucor Detailing Center was named a recipient of this grant,” said Jennifer Robinson, Norfolk Junior High School principal. “It is an exciting time to be a junior high school student in Norfolk right now, with many opportunities available to introduce cutting-edge technology through our partnership with (Nucor Detailing Center).
Robinson credited Dave DeCorolis and Justin Olson, the trainers at Nucor who work closely with junior high with its creation station.
“Our students and staff want to thank Nucor Detailing Center, and its many teammates, for all their hard work and for making career development at Norfolk Junior High School a priority,” she said.