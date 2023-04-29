The Nucor Detailing Center hosted more than 200 students for a rainy tree planting in celebration of Arbor Day on Friday.
The event, co-sponsored by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, taught fourth graders from five local elementary schools about the importance of trees and tree planting. Together, the students planted nearly 100 trees over the course of the day.
Nucor employees and their families planned to arrive the day after the elementary event to plant another 200 trees. Last year, more than 200 trees also were planted, making for more than 500 trees total planted in the past two years.
“We believe this planting is the largest in the city of Norfolk,” stated Dan Decarolis, lead trainer at Nucor, “and once the trees mature, (they) will meet the technical definition of a forest.”
In the course of the event, students also learned about the history of Arbor Day, which started in Nebraska in 1872. An estimated 1 million trees were planted on that first Arbor Day, according to Julie Wragge, who works at the Lower Elkhorn NRD and presented at the Arbor Day event.