For those attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln now and planning to major in journalism, they better roll up their sleeves.
Shari Veil, dean of the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, said students are expected to start learning how to write stories, operate a video camera, write script, interview people and all the other things associated with modern journalism on the first day of classes.
“Get in and figure it out,” Veil said the students are told. Veil was the latest in a series of programs in Norfolk called “What’s ‘New’ at NU.” She provided an overview Tuesday on the rapidly changing media environment and how the college's new “Experience Lab” is preparing students in this time of great change.
The series is the result of a listening session held with local community members last summer who wanted to learn more about what’s happening on the Lincoln campus. It is a partnership of Growing Together, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Alumni Association, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Veil told a gathering of about 25 people late Tuesday afternoon at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce that there are many advantages to getting students experience right away.
“If you’re not interested, you get out,” she said. “You don’t have to wait until you spent four years.”
Veil said another Big Ten university, for example, requires students to take two years of classes, fulfilling all the general education requirements, then apply to the College of Journalism their junior year.
Unfortunately by that time, some of the students decide it isn’t for them, and it is too late, she said.
Veil, who grew up in North Dakota, came to UNL from Kentucky. Veil said when she arrived in January 2020, she and others had a vision for the college that resulted in changing the curriculum.
It includes more hands-on experience, working with professors and industry professionals and learning and developing skills on the job.
She also discussed the initiatives, which included the launch of the Experience Lab.
At the lab, students are required to get on-the-job learning. They also have freedom to create their own path, depending on interests.
The areas in the lab include:
— Buoy, an agency that helps provide communications for nonprofits.
— Nebraska News Service, which is a statewide wire service that provides stories written by UNL student journalists to more than 100 community news organizations.
— Nebraska Nightly, which is a news show that is a student-produced recorded show.
— KRNU, the campus radio station.
— Heartland, an online community magazine for Nebraska.
— Nebraska Sports Reporting, which is an online student-led sports program that produces stories covering sports in the community.
Students also complete professionals-in-residence programs and internships.
The Experience Lab is 13,000 square feet located on the third floor of the Lincoln Children’s Museum. Students make the decisions, only being guided by faculty advisers and 21 professionals from multiple news agencies.
“They (advisers and professionals) are there just to keep the bumpers on,” Veil said.
The College of Journalism and Mass Communications has about 1,200 majors. Each year, about 150 students enter as freshmen, but then by the time students are seniors, it grows to about 300 students.
Many of the students transfer in after they have studied business or other majors, she said.
Everything is student driven, she said, and students take regular classes where they learn about journalism and other areas as they work.
That way students still learn such things as how to write a news story, AP style, history of mass media and ethics in journalism.
The big focus now is being adaptable to change and learning how to be a good story-teller, Veil said.
“The audience is king,” she said. “You need to adapt.”