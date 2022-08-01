While Nebraska’s move to the Big Ten Conference hasn’t worked out as well as fans would have wanted on the athletic field, joining the conference has helped academics and research.
Ted Carter, president of the NU system, said Nebraska has benefited enormously by joining in 2011. He gives a lot of the credit to former coach, athletic director and congressman Tom Osborne.
“(Osborne) walked me through all the decisions that went into the Huskers joining the Big Ten,” Carter said.
Carter was in Norfolk on Friday to visit with community leaders and to discuss how the university system is working to be responsive to the state and employers. His visit to Norfolk included a tour of Northeast Community College and a question-and-answer session with local business representatives. He also made a stop in Columbus.
Carter said when Nebraska made the switch from the Big 12, there was a vision toward where college athletics was going, and certainly where college football was going.
“We’re in the right place,” Carter said. “We’re fortunate. We’re fortunate we’re a member of the Big Ten. I think there was a vision toward where college athletics was going. There’s no doubt the future of college football and NCAA athletics is continuing to change.”
Carter said he grew up watching Husker football on Thanksgiving weekends, often against Oklahoma. But college athletics has changed, and there are more college football games on that weekend as well.
Nebraska’s move to the Big Ten, while not working out as well for the men, has worked out well for women’s athletics, Carter said. And Nebraska doesn’t have pro sports, so outside of Creighton basketball, there is opportunity to keep it growing.
“We have the most incredible fan base of any place I’ve ever been. The strength of our programs make us a good fit in the Big Ten.”
Carter said Nebraska has become a strong academic partner to the Big Ten. One of the things not everyone sees is the research taking place on the campuses.
Nebraska has the highest amount of research dollars on its campuses than it ever has. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently received a $51 million grant from the National Science Foundation in subatomic physics.
“We beat out Princeton. We beat out Stanford,” Carter said, “to get that grant. The (U.S.) Department of Homeland Security gave a $35 million grant to the University of Nebraska at Omaha to create a counterterrorism center.”
Carter said the NU system has a lot of different research areas and think tanks that compare favorably to any of the institutions in the Big Ten.
“Now, do we have some of the same stature that Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State has? I would say, ‘We’re getting there. We competing with those folks.’ ”
When there was a question of where the future space command would happen, Nebraska competed with every region of the country, Carter said. When considering the “complete box score,” including cost of living, Nebraska would have been the best location, he said.
And while a decision was announced to locate it in Huntsville, Alabama, it remains in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to this day.
The Big Ten is changing and will continue to change, Carter said.
“But the one thing that won’t change with the Big Ten is its academic strength,” Carter said. “That should be something we are very proud of. We are part of that.”