NU president candidate shares vision at forum

Walter "Ted" Carter, the priority candidate for the vacant position of University of Nebraska president, was in Norfolk Monday to meet residents of the state and share his vision for the university system.
Carter said that among his visions are to make Nebraska a leader in supplying food for the world's 7.7 billion people, and the 10 billion that are expected to populate the planet by 2050, by leading the way in innovative agriculture and fighting climate change.
Carter also said higher education will be essential for young Nebraskans in the future, as they will be able to have opportunities within the state.
Carter shared his life's story up to this point: he spent 38 years as an active duty officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a rear admiral. Among his responsibilities included flying Navy fighters, nuclear engineering and commanding an aircraft carrier and a flotilla of about 20 ships during the War in Afghanistan and Iraq.