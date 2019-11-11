Carter visit

Walter "Ted" Carter, the priority candidate for the University of Nebraska presidency, speaks at Northeast Community College Monday afternoon. Carter is a retired admiral of the U.S. Navy and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.

 Norfolk Daily News/Nick Gebhart

Walter "Ted" Carter, the priority candidate for the vacant position of University of Nebraska president, was in Norfolk Monday to meet residents of the state and share his vision for the university system.

Carter said that among his visions are to make Nebraska a leader in supplying food for the world's 7.7 billion people, and the 10 billion that are expected to populate the planet by 2050, by leading the way in innovative agriculture and fighting climate change.

Carter also said higher education will be essential for young Nebraskans in the future, as they will be able to have opportunities within the state.

Carter shared his life's story up to this point: he spent 38 years as an active duty officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a rear admiral. Among his responsibilities included flying Navy fighters, nuclear engineering and commanding an aircraft carrier and a flotilla of about 20 ships during the War in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Tags

In other news

NU president candidate shares vision at forum

NU president candidate shares vision at forum

Walter "Ted" Carter, the priority candidate for the vacant position of University of Nebraska president, was in Norfolk Monday to meet residents of the state and share his vision for the university system.

Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

HONG KONG (AP) — Following a day of violence in which one person was shot by police and another set on fire, Hong Kong’s leader pledged Monday to “spare no effort” to halt anti-government protests that have wracked the city for more than five months.

Michigan man uses battle ax to fight off intruder

Michigan man uses battle ax to fight off intruder

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man whose hobbies include ritualized combat with replica weapons from the Middle Ages says he wielded a battle ax he calls “my baby” to fend off an intruder.