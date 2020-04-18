NU announces free tuition for some students in fall

Calling the University of Nebraska’s commitment to accessibility more important than ever during difficult economic times, President Ted Carter on Friday unveiled a new program that will guarantee a tuition-free NU education to Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.
The “Nebraska Promise” will take effect in fall 2020 and will guarantee that full-time resident undergraduates whose families have an adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less or who qualify for the federal Pell Grant can attend any NU campus and pay no tuition.
The Nebraska Promise will apply to returning, transfer and new students, both on-campus and online, and requires no separate application beyond the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
“Accessibility for the people of Nebraska has been core to the mission of our University for more than 150 years,” Carter said in announcing the Nebraska Promise at Friday’s NU Board of Regents meeting.
Access and affordability have been key priorities for the students, faculty and staff of the university-wide strategic planning team charged with helping Carter chart a path forward for the NU system.
“Today we’re doubling down on that promise,” said Carter, who began as NU’s eighth president in January. “We understand that in these uncertain times, many Nebraskans are rethinking every dollar. We want students and families to know that their University is here for them, that we want them as part of our family, and that we’re doing everything we can to keep the promise of a college education within reach, no matter what their circumstance.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the “Nebraska Promise” will help more of our young people afford college, graduate on time and get a great-paying job in state.
“I’m pleased to see the university taking this important step to keep costs down for Nebraskans, especially at a time when all of us are tightening our belts,” Ricketts said.
Carter praised the university’s campus financial aid directors for their leadership and commitment to student access. With their help, Carter and the chancellors are continuing to explore opportunities to expand affordability.
The university’s tuition rates — the lowest in the Big Ten and well below peer averages on all campuses — are highly competitive, and NU students graduate, on average, with less debt than their peers. About 75 percent of University of Nebraska undergraduates receive financial aid.
Yet the global economic pain being caused by COVID-19 calls for an even broader effort to limit costs for NU’s 51,000 students as well as future generations of students, Carter said. That will include a continued focus on student access, success and well-being.
“Even as we manage the challenge before us, the role of the University of Nebraska in providing a world-class education to students and meeting the economic needs of our state is as important now as ever,” Carter said. “We’re here to take care of Nebraskans. The Nebraska Promise is one more way for us to do that.”
The university’s existing need-based financial aid program, Collegebound Nebraska, guarantees tuition-free education for qualifying Pell-eligible Nebraska students. Nearly 3,000 students currently attend NU tuition-free under Collegebound Nebraska.
The expanded Nebraska Promise would cover about 1,000 additional current and future NU students. University leaders hope the program will attract Nebraskans who may not have thought they could afford a university education.
“The Nebraska Promise will create opportunities for more students than ever,” said Jim Pillen, chairman of the board of regents.
“That’s extra special in light of today’s circumstances,” Pillen said. “I’m so proud of our university for giving hope to Nebraskans.”
Detailed information on the Nebraska Promise program is available at www.nebraska.edu/nebraska-promise.
Carter urged students and families to contact University of Nebraska campuses for assistance with admissions and financial aid.