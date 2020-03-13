The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Friday it is suspending the district and state speech contests until further notice.
On its website, the NSAA said it is aware of the fluidity of COVID-19 and the potential impact that hosting statewide events could have regarding the ongoing public health threat.
“Many of our member schools are making decisions in the best interest of their student participants, coaches and communities,” it said.
The NSAA said it is regretfully suspending district and state speech contests until further notice, an unprecedented event.
The NSAA said its board of directors and staff understand the hardship this has created for its membership. The NSAA will use this time to evaluate potential alternatives and the next steps for moving forward.