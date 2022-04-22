Nebraska is the only state that addresses natural resource management concerns using a political structure known as natural resources districts.
Because NRDs are granted the authority to generate revenue by levying property taxes, that provides a consistent source of revenue that can sustain critical programs and projects. But that also heightens the need to be fiscally responsible with local tax dollars.
In response to that scenario, the NRDs have utilized multiple strategies to generate revenue to supplement and soften the impact to property owners. That includes multiple avenues of funding provided by other local, state and federal government entities, in addition to the development of innovative partnerships.
“We are constantly looking for ways to partner with other agencies,” said Mike Sousek, general manager for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD). “Most of our project funding comes from leveraging collected property tax dollars to obtain grants, which account for 50% of our expenditures and sometimes more.”
One example is the grant the LENRD received from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which will allow an expansion of groundwater quality monitoring programs in Pierce, Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties. Through this project and in cooperation with the University of Nebraska’s Water Science Laboratory, the LENRD will expand its monitoring efforts to include baseline vadose zone nitrate data.
Vadose core sampling is taken from the area extending from the top of the land surface down to the area located just above the water table, which is variable throughout the area. Groundwater nitrate levels in many of these areas exceed the maximum contaminant level to be considered safe sources of drinking water and, unfortunately, continue to increase.
The vadose zone sampling will provide information, by depth, regarding the residual concentrations of soil nitrate, which is useful information regarding where the nitrate is occurring and can help scientists estimate when contamination events might have occurred and if or when additional contributions of contaminants might occur.
“Absent the supplemental revenue from the grants, funding for these programs would fall entirely onto our general fund, which is supported by local property taxes,” Sousek said.
When securing a grant, a list of criteria must be met to obtain critical funding. If the criteria are not met, the funding eligibility is eliminated, which makes leveraging outside resources nearly impossible.
“Reliable revenue is needed to complete these projects, which often cost millions of dollars, while maximizing the efficient use of local tax dollars,” Sousek said. “We are working hard to manage this district like a private business, watching our bottom line and being responsible with the funding available.”
To provide an example, the Battle Creek watershed plan and environmental assessment was initiated to secure potential options for funding to remediate flooding concerns. The LENRD is working with stakeholders to address flooding issues in and around Battle Creek.
Sousek said, “Without the possible access to the federal funds, paying for a recommended project would mean that our property tax asking authority would be pushed to the maximum level of 4.5066 cents per $100 of valuation for seven years or more.”
When examining the amount of revenue generated by the LENRD’s portion of the total property tax levy, this would calculate to approximately $135.20 in taxes for a $300,000 house (currently, at 2.3236 cents per $100, a $300,000 house would have a tax assessment of $69.70). If a taxpayer owns 160 acres of irrigated farmland, at the assessed value of $5,375 per acre, the taxes would be $199.83, using the 2021 levy rate. With an increase in the tax levy, to support unfunded projects, the taxes would be around $387.57 for those same 160 acres.
“We can go that route, but we would have our local tax dollars tied up in one project until the financial obligations have been repaid and, if an emergency arises during those years, we will not have the financial resources to help any other communities or landowners in our district,” Sousek said.
Yet another example of the efficient use of local property taxes involves community partnerships. In 2010, flooding caused significant damage along the Elkhorn River and caused the collapse of a railroad bridge that spanned the river just west of Norfolk, which hurt area businesses and industry.
In 2017, the LENRD board approved an interlocal agreement to move forward with a bank stabilization project to protect the railroad and Highway 81 from future flood events.
The bank stabilization project brought together public and private partners, including the Madison County Railroad Transportation Safety District, Nebraska Central Railroad, Nucor, Vulcraft, Elkhorn Valley Ethanol, Norfolk Iron & Metal, along with the LENRD, all sharing the cost, providing economic benefits for the entire region and saving local property taxes.