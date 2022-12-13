Formal approval is expected later this month, but it appears the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District will partner with two other NRDs to put up cameras on bridges and install gauges to monitor ice jams.
Mike Sousek, Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager, said he was approached by the Papio-Missouri NRD and Lower Platte South NRD to work with the U.S. Geological Survey to install cameras on three bridges, two of which are in the Lower Elkhorn NRD area.
The NRDs are seeking an interlocal agreement that includes the purchase of the equipment and two years of maintenance on the equipment. U.S. Geological Survey also would partner with the NRDs to provide support.
“These cameras would be accessible to the public,” Sousek said.
The cameras would be installed in West Point and Winslow and would have the capability to see for about a mile.
Curt Becker, projects manager for the Lower Elkhorn NRD, said the cameras obviously could not stop the ice jams but could help provide warning of flooding.
Becker said he assumes that emergency managers also would monitor the cameras. Becker said he plans to sit in on a meeting later this week for ice jam emergency preparedness to get a better understanding of it.
The total cost of the cameras and maintenance for two years for all the districts would be about $50,000.
Director Matt Steffen said he thought the price seemed a little high for three cameras.
Sousek said the system also includes gauges in the river, as well, to help measure ice, so the cost includes more than just cameras.
Other directors said they also thought the cost of the maintenance was high — nearly half the total costs.
The directors said at the cost of the maintenance for two years, they could buy new cameras.
“I don’t have a problem with the equipment, but I don’t like the maintenance forever,” said Chad Korth, another director.
Realistically, most cameras already have a warranty for a year or two anyway, Korth said.
The Lower Elkhorn NRD board was meeting as a subcommittee on Tuesday. During the subcommittee meetings, directors don’t take formal action but direct staff on preparations to take for action during board meetings.
As such, the board directed to have staff prepare a memorandum of understanding that the board would partner for the equipment but not the maintenance.
The subcommittee of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met Monday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Joel Hansen, Roger Gustafson, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Gary Loftis, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz and Scott McHenry.
Board members absent: Kurt Janke, Bob Noonan, Jerry Allemann, Anthony Wisnieski and Rod Zohner.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Received updates on projects and programs, including an update on the Scribner Air Base East Dam update and a new interlocal agreement for Elkhorn and Platte river cameras. Board members directed staff to prepare action items for the next meeting.
— Received an update on the Pathway Program in Stanton County to provide habitat for pheasants and other ground birds. The Lower Elkhorn NRD will partner with Pheasants Forever. Staff was directed to prepare an agreement for the next meeting.
