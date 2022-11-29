In late 2020, staff in the Lower Elkhorn NRD proposed that an area should be elevated to Phase 2 in parts of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties, subjecting the area to heightened regulations to control nitrate leaching.
They did so after nitrate levels had met the threshold laid out in the district's own rules — rules the elected NRD board had previously approved.
But the board decided not to go along with its own rules. It tabled the motion to go to Phase 2 — which would have imposed more regulations, including a ban on fall and winter application of nitrogen fertilizer, an 80-pound maximum of nitrogen fertilizer per single application, and mandatory soil and water sampling. Instead, it voted to conduct more testing.
“We seem to want to just kick this can down the road to just study,” Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager Mike Sousek said at the board’s September meeting. “We’ve had this in place in Pierce County for 20 years and we’re still studying, and the problems aren’t getting any better. ”
After a long pause, he continued: “If we aren’t gonna follow our own rules, maybe we need to change our rules.”
This sort of tension isn’t uncommon. Leaders of natural resources districts — local government units created by the state to protect natural resources — often find themselves being slowed down or opposed by board members, who are locally elected, when the leaders try to enforce rules related to water quality.
At the same meeting, Matt Steffen, a board member from West Point, argued that the rules should differentiate different soil types and the board should wait for the test results to come in. “This information is going to greatly help people understand.”
Mark Hall, the chairman of the board, agreed that it’s best to wait for more study.
“We're talking about what I would consider maybe a 70-year-old problem, and we're going to make a decision within one year to affect the whole area. I would rather be a little conservative and make sure we understand the science before we make a change,” he told the Flatwater Free Press.
That inaction frustrates both NRD staffers and board members who favor regulation, who argue that their own test results have shown nitrate levels are getting higher — and that they likely affect area residents’ health. For example: Nebraska has the highest pediatric cancer rate west of Pennsylvania, and many of these cancers, researchers say, are linked to high nitrate levels.
Board member Joel Hansen urged the full board to at least vote on creating the Phase 2 area.
“The board's making the decision not to follow our own rules by not doing anything,” Hansen said in an interview.
But being a board member who favors regulation is often a good way to lose your board seat.
In the November election, Hansen was defeated by Plainview farmer Jim Aschoff, who was once issued a cease-and-desist order for failing to submit an annual report on his fertilizer use, yield goal and his land’s water quality.
What happened in the Lower Elkhorn NRD isn’t an isolated case.
In 2019, a board committee of the Upper Big Blue NRD discussed introducing a rule to ban the application of anhydrous ammonia, a nitrogen fertilizer, in the fall in areas where median nitrate level reaches a threshold. The committee then voted to not move forward with this rule change.
Later that year, the board proposed another rule to require split application, a method of applying fertilizer to reduce the amount of nitrate that seeps into the water. Another proposed rule would have capped the amount of fertilizer that can be applied in certain areas before April 1.
More than a dozen residents, mostly farmers, spoke at the public meeting to oppose the rules or ask for additional studies. The board then voted to remove the proposed changes.
Three years after the board scrapped these rule changes, nitrate levels have spiked. Eight of the district’s 12 zones had an increase in median nitrate levels. In three of these zones, at least half of the sampled private wells — which provide drinking water to rural residents — now have nitrate levels higher than the 10 ppm safe drinking water limit, according to the NRD’s most recent test results.
Self-reported data from the district shows farmers on average have applied more than the UNL recommended level of nitrogen fertilizers in the past four years.
Rich, the Upper Big Blue NRD member, said her board, packed with members with tight connections to agriculture, has failed its duties in educating the public about the threat of nitrate.
Some board members actively seek to hamstring efforts to strengthen regulations, she said. Some board members repeatedly vote no on issuing cease-and-desist orders to farmers who fail to comply with the district’s rules — even though those rules, like reporting your nitrogen fertilizer use, don’t even carry penalties even if the farmer’s fertilizer use is sky-high.
Rich lost her reelection in November, falling to a challenger who has two brothers already on the NRD board.
At the September board meeting, staff brought in a new University of Nebraska Medical Center study that shows geographic correlation between areas with high pediatric cancer and birth defect rates and areas with high nitrate levels, Rich recalled. The researchers used the NRD’s own data.
The water committee’s chairman, John Miller, said, “There are some things in there that I personally am not sure are valid.” Miller then quickly ended the discussion on high nitrate and cancer.
A network of consistently monitored wells in the Upper Big Blue district shows that, in the past decade, nine of the district’s 12 zones have seen nitrate levels increase.
* * *
Two of the wells that supply Wisner’s drinking water have been getting worse for years, and one veered into dangerous territory this year after its nitrate levels shot as high as 11 parts per million.
The town in Northeast Nebraska’s Cuming County has issued multiple drinking water notices to its roughly 1,200 residents and has been forced to provide bottled water to pregnant people, nursing mothers and infants under six months old.
In the meantime, a feedlot a few miles outside town has shown consistently high levels of nitrate in its water. Earlier this year, a monitoring well at the feedlot skyrocketed to 232 parts per million.
State regulators have inspected the feedlot twice since 2018. They have found no issues. They requested nothing from the feedlot’s owners.
In an interview in October, Miesbach confirmed that the monitoring data shows high nitrate but said he hadn’t yet contacted the feedlot.
This northeast area of Nebraska is home to some 1,800 livestock facilities, the most of any region in the state.
Fewer than 100 of these feedlots and other animal operations even have on-site monitoring wells, said Sousek, the NRD director in the area — meaning that state regulators are flying mostly blind.
Sousek thinks these feedlots, regulated by the NDEE, have contributed to his district’s high nitrate in groundwater, he said in emails obtained by the Flatwater Free Press under public records law.
“On one hand (NDEE) is preaching to the NRD’s that we need to clean this mess up to meet standards, on the other hand they’re handing out permits like Halloween candy,” wrote Sousek in an email he sent to every NRD manager in Nebraska.
The NRD itself has repeatedly stopped short of more aggressively regulating farmers’ use of nitrogen fertilizer.
It has only recently begun sending cease-and-desist orders to farmers when the farmers repeatedly failed to fill out crop reports. It has declined to bring lawsuits and levy fines against those who refuse to comply with these orders related to nitrate management, though Sousek noted that many farmers do comply after conversations with NRD staff members.
And Sousek’s own board has repeatedly declined to increase regulations, even in areas where nitrate levels are spiking.
As this continues, the water quality in many small Nebraska towns continues to move in one direction.
South.
Nine small towns in Sousek’s district have had at least one nitrate reading above 10 parts per million — the federal safe drinking water standard — since 2017.
In emails obtained by the Flatwater Free Press, the NRD director sometimes sounds a sorrowful note. Like there’s little he and any other regulators can ultimately do. Like nothing will ever change.
“The real legacy issue as I see is our resistance to change in what we consider best management practices, the legacy of doing what we have always done, the statement of … we are doing everything right,” Sousek wrote in an email sent to UNL researchers in February 2021. “We continue to add to the problem.”
The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter. This article was produced as a project for the University of Southern California Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2022 National Fellowship.