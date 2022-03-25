After spending a couple of months discussing a study for a diversion channel around Battle Creek, the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors voted Thursday night not to spend nearly $80,000 for a consultant to complete it.
The vote was 13-1 against doing the study, with only board member Chad Korth voting in favor of it. Korth left the meeting after the vote and did not return.
The vote came at about 11 p.m. at a time when the board already had spent several hours at the meeting, with five action items on the agenda remaining. Almost half the meeting was spent discussing flooding issues around Battle Creek.
The vote on the proposed $78,970 study came up after extensive discussion on five possible solutions for Battle Creek and its flooding issues.
Part of the discussion was led by JEO Consultants, which estimated the study would take four months to complete. John Petersen and Patrick Hartman of JEO led most of the discussion on the studies.
Petersen and Hartman said the proposed diversion channel would be about 12,000 feet long and 10 feet deep. It would have an average bottom width of about 12½ feet deep and would divert high flows only.
Like several of the other options being considered, it would require new bridges at Highway 121, 840th Road and the Cowboy Trail.
The diversion channel is estimated to cost $25.9 million — the cheapest of the solutions. But like four other proposals, the costs would outweigh the benefits. And one of the concerns is that it would speed up the water, creating more erosion and possible bridge and county road loss downstream.
The preliminary benefits for the diversion channel are that it is expected to save the town $13.6 million in flood damage over 100 years, which would be the same amount of savings as channel widening and a levee, according to JEO.
The two remaining options, a single dam and three dams, would provide more than $14 million in flood damage savings over 100 years but also would cost more than they would save. The single dam, which would be large, would cost an estimated $62.5 million, while the three-dam proposal would cost about $48.4 million, according to estimates by JEO.
The biggest benefit of the dams is that they would provide recreational opportunities. When there are recreational opportunities that create enough value, they can make the ratio of benefits to cost greater than 1. When the ratio is greater than 1, they become eligible for federal funds.
And while those solutions cost more, the NRD and Battle Creek’s cost would be considerably less than cheaper options because of the outside funds.
One of the solutions that appeared to pick up momentum at the meeting was a suggestion to build only a levee on one side. The rationale is that it would allow water to spread out northwest of town and then flow more gradually to the river.
And by putting the levee west of Battle Creek, it would protect the town, but then not putting a corresponding side levee would greatly reduce costs to build it. There have been no studies to determine if it would be effective.
In addition, considerable time was spent discussing trying to build a series of dry dams. The rationale is that in most years, the land could still be farmed. Then about once every 10 years or so when there is considerable rain, the farmers would not be able to farm.
Along with not losing their land, it was suggested that high water tables and other undesirable effects that dams can create on nearby fields would be eliminated.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved income and expenses of the finance subcommittee as presented by Anthony Wisnieski. The approval included $454,740 of income and $318,752 in expenses for the NRD; $82,059 of income and $71,391 in expenses for Logan East Rural Water; and $7,213 in income and $5,357 in expenses for Wau-Col Regional Water.
— Heard Joel Hansen provide the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts report, which included legislative updates and the 100 millionth conservation tree in Nebraska scheduled to be planted next month near Lincoln.
— Heard Robin Sutherland provide the Natural Resources Conservation Services report. After two years in lockdown because of the coronavirus, the public is invited back and doesn’t need to wear masks.
— Heard Gary Loftis provide RC&D reports.
— Heard Whitney Gappa provide the Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project report. Gappa also announced she would be leaving the district next month for another career opportunity.
— Heard the administrative report by Mike Sousek, general manager.
— Heard Complete Agronomy Solutions from Fordyce, along with John and Dan Schmit of rural Osmond, provide the annual update on the Pierce County pilot project.
— Approved the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations as presented by Gary Loftis.
— Approved the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Truck from Sid Dillon of Wahoo for the amount of $38,894 with trade.
— Approved the Wau-Col Water System advisory committee recommendation as presented by Gary Loftis.
— Approved the Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment and Legislation Committee of the Whole recommendations. They include:
a. FYRA contract amendment for a cost of $48,320, which is for a study that mostly will be paid for by FEMA funds. Scribner and Dodge County need to approve it as well. The actual estimated cost of the work is expected to be about $356,000.
b. Approved Amendment 7 to the Eastern Nebraska Water Resources Assessment (ENWRA).
c. Accepted terms of the Lower Platte River Basin Coalition. Board member Roger Gustafson voted against it.
d. Voted to have compliance with Phase 2 and 3 area requirements in Madison and Pierce counties.
e. Following notices of violations for nonsubmittal of flow meter readings, only one person remains not in compliance. The board voted to have staff contact this person and give him five business days or he will get a cease and desist order.
f. Voted to purchase a mower from Reigle Implement of Madison for $8,500 for the Maple Creek Recreation Areas and $7,744 with trade-in from Mel’s Small Engine of Bancroft for Maskenthine.