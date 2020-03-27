The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors approved a plan Thursday night to move forward with a study that may determine the future of a dam near Battle Creek.
The NRD board met remotely with only board chairman Gary Loftis and a handful of NRD staff meeting at the district’s office, while everyone else joined remotely through a video conference or by phone.
The board approved a contract for a maximum of $390,000 for an environmental study to be conducted by JEO Consulting Group over the next 18 months to examine the watershed, which may include a dam near Battle Creek.
Several board members expressed concerns with the study and the project as a whole.
Board member Mark Hall said the NRD needs to do its due diligence and keep county and city officials, as well as affected residents, in the loop throughout the study, which will include several public meetings.
Mike Sousek, general manager of the NRD, and Lalit Jha, a vice president for JEO, said the contract already stipulates that, and Jha said the process would be done openly and publicly.
Some members of the public were concerned about the amount of money being allocated for the study.
Arlene Zohner of Battle Creek said she hoped the study would evaluate all options about improving flood control in the area and not just assume the dam is a foregone conclusion.
Greg Schmidt of Battle Creek also criticized the study and said he would not cooperate with any engineers who wished to visit his property without compensation.
When he directly asked Jha whether he would be compensated, Jha said much of the information that is being sought is already publicly available. Schmidt then stood by his initial promise.
“No one will be allowed on my property who wants to gather information to use against me,” Schmidt said.
Loftis said his comments would be noted and any necessary action in response to his request for compensation would have to be done at a later date.
In another discussion at the board meeting, Sousek updated the board on some of the procedures going forward with the necessity of social distancing caused by COVID-19.
The main update is that the NRD office is closed and most of the employees are working remotely. Some employees working in the field are continuing to do so. The local Natural Resources Conservation Service offices are also closed. The board also approved an emergency measure that makes it easier for the board to receive and spend money by requiring fewer in-person signatures from the board and NRD managers.
“We’re just trying to stay updated and connected in our affairs,” Sousek said. “We’ll keep doing work remotely until the (Elkhorn Logan Valley) Health Department lifts their guidelines for social distancing.”
The rest of the board’s agenda was passed with little controversy, which included an interlocal agreement in Dodge County for Elkhorn River repairs near Scribner and approval of a grant application for a Maple Creek watershed project.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. via video conference.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
— The board approved the minutes of the Feb. 27 board meeting.
— The board approved the recommendations of the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee.
— The board approved an interlocal agreement with Dodge County and Scribner for Elkhorn River repairs.
— The board approved a contract with JEO Consulting Group for an amount not to exceed $390,000 for an environmental study as a part of the Battle Creek watershed improvement project.
— The board approved the submission of a grant application for Maple Creek watershed improvements.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
— Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.