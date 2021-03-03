Members of the public will have a chance to share their thoughts and ideas over the high nitrate levels in the groundwater in parts of Dodge, Pierce and Cuming counties.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District will hold an open house public hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, at the Nielsen Center in West Point. Groundwater users are encouraged to attend this public hearing to share their ideas about the proposed regulations for the Phase 2 Area and have any questions answered by district staff, the district said in a press release.
“If you have ideas to help us slow down this train, please give us a call. This is about protecting our health and the health of our children and grandchildren,” said Mike Sousek, general manager. “This is your water. The water that you drink. We are here to help you protect it.”
According to a recent study, birth defects, on a national scale, occur in 3.3% of all live births, the district said. Nebraska exceeds the national average with 5.8%.
But in Dodge and Pierce Counties the rate of birth defects is reaching as high as 14%. The counties with higher birth defects also have a greater prevalence of agrichemicals in the water, according to the study.
The high concentration of agrichemicals in drinking water also has been linked to additional adverse health risks, such as colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, stomach and kidney cancer, ovarian cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.
Sousek said it is important to address these problems locally.
“By working together at the local level, we can make changes today to protect the resources for tomorrow. It’s a matter of keeping our local control and moving in a direction that benefits everyone involved,” he said. “No one wants the state or federal government to start making these local decisions for us.”