The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District has scheduled a special board meeting on Thursday night to address alleged code of decorum violations by one of its members.
According to the brief agenda, the board will discuss and hear public comment on the violations, which were the source of a complaint filed against board member Melissa Temple by fellow member Scott Clausen.
While specific details of the Clausen complaint have not been released, it follows a similar complaint filed by Temple against Clausen in April for allegedly making degrading comments about her.
After an internal investigation, NRD officials took no action against Clausen, saying that they could not definitively confirm Temple’s accusations.
An investigation into Clausen’s complaint found that Temple had violated the board’s code of decorum. The meeting on Thursday will give board members the opportunity to determine the appropriate action, if any, to take against Temple.
Thursday’s meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at NRD offices located on Square Turn Boulevard in Norfolk. Look for a follow-up story on the meeting and any action taken against Temple in Friday’s Daily News.