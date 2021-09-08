The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District has scheduled an open house to talk about possible solutions regarding potential flooding in Northeast Nebraska.

The Northeast Nebraska watershed could experience more than $10 million in flood damages in the next five years. FYRA Engineering will hold a public open house regarding the Maple Creek Watershed Improvement Project Work Plan — Environmental Assessment. The Lower Elkhorn NRD is partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to complete the work plan.

The open house will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Howells Ballroom, 515 North St. in Howells.

Personnel from the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments. The Maple Creek Watershed Improvement Project is located in Stanton, Platte, Cuming, Colfax and Dodge Counties.

Written comments should be sent to Curt Becker, Lower Elkhorn NRD projects manager, at cbecker@lenrd.org or by contacting the Norfolk office at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

* * *

Want to learn more?

Go to fyra.mysocialpinpoint.com/maple-creek for more information.

