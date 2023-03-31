The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will be looking for a new top executive.
Mike Sousek, the current general manager, has been named as the lone finalist for the general manager spot with the Lower Platte NRD in Lincoln.
In a press release posted on its website, the Lower Platte NRD announced that it would hold a special session on Wednesday, April 5, to finalize a contract with Sousek.
Sousek said he is tentatively planning on starting in his new role on Monday, May 1. He’s served as general manager with Lower Elkhorn since January 2015.
The Lower Elkhorn NRD has not named a replacement for Sousek, although a search will begin shortly. There has been speculation that current assistant general manager Brian Bruckner will apply for the opening left by Sousek, although Bruckner has not confirmed his candidacy for the position.
Sousek’s unexpected departure comes amid several critical issues facing the NRD at present, not the least of which is the Battle Creek Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention (WFPO) flood study that has been the most significant agenda item facing the board of directors for several months.
Sousek has been a proponent of completing the WFPO study and for the dam that is proposed near Battle Creek to mitigate floodwaters in the community. Several members of the board of directors, however, have openly opposed the dam project and even voted to completely remove it from consideration in February.
Removing the dam from consideration effectively halted the WFPO study and would have required the NRD to reimburse federal grant dollars that were received for the study itself.
During its last meeting, however, the board decided to allow Sousek to negotiate completion of the WFPO study that includes the dam.
Sousek said on Friday that he would continue to push to accomplish substantive and productive initiatives for the Lower Elkhorn NRD for the duration of his tenure there. His last day is expected to be Sunday, April 30.
Across the state, NRDs construct flood control projects, implement soil conservation programs and offer technical and financial assistance to landowners for natural resources management, as well as forestry and recreational development. When necessary, they enact regulations to protect resources.
Since being created in 1972, NRDs have experienced tremendous growth in the responsibilities given to them by statute, especially in protecting groundwater.
Among its many projects, one of the LENRD’s major accomplishments is the Willow Creek State Recreation Area just southwest of Pierce. This flood control dam protects landowners downstream on Willow Creek to just north of Norfolk.
The dam held back more than 18,000 acre-feet of water during the historic flood of 2019, totaling more than 5.86 billion gallons, preventing monumental damages farther downstream.