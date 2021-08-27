NRD directors pass water quality resolution

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Board of Directors passed a resolution reaffirming the board’s commitment to water quality at their meeting Thursday night. This comes after weeks of debate.
In past meetings, Mike Sousek, the NRD’s general manager, said the resolution has no action items within it. It is simply confirming the board’s intent to address the ongoing issue with high levels of nitrates in the groundwater in parts of the district.
Some board members questioned this Thursday night, though.
“I guess there must be more teeth in this resolution than what we’ve been told,” said director Scott Clausen. “I don’t know how many of you guys have had phone calls about it from Mike Flood, Mayor Moenning and other staff members, but it sure seems to be a big push to get this done.”
Clausen said he does not oppose working to improve and preserve water quality, but that it’s already part of the district’s mission.
“ I will not waver in my commitment to water quality,” he said. “I just don’t feel that it’s needed; we stand for what we believe in, guys. Like I told Sen. Flood, if they’re really concerned about groundwater and people’s safety, then let’s offer reverse osmosis systems to the public and other water filtration systems.”
Director Chad Korth agreed with Clausen.
“I guess I read it and thought about it and I was for it until all the strong-arming that went on,” Korth said. “We heard there’s no magic bullet that’s going to cure it. ... I just don’t see what we’re not doing. Where’s the magic bullet? I’d be happy to make a motion that we do it.”
Korth said there were other things the district could do, such as adding to its list of cover crops, that would help address the issue.
Other directors, such as Joel Hansen, said the only input they had on the resolution was from members of the public who supported it.
“I guess the only phone call I got on it was from a retired farmer down by Bancroft who couldn’t believe the board tabled the motion,” Hansen said.
Hansen said the district has many options going forward, but the resolution is a starting place.
“We may not all agree on the next step, I think this is just a step to say we want to work toward the next step, even if we can’t all come to consensus right now,” he said.
Board member Bob Noonan said he found nothing in the resolution to oppose.
“When I read through the resolution, I just don’t have an issue with it, and I’m going to support it,” he said.
Director Gary Loftis said it would look bad if the district didn’t pass the resolution.
“I think if we don’t pass it, it sends a really poor message to the public, and I think it sends the wrong message to staff,” he said. “If we vote it down, that’s horrible PR for the NRD.”
Board member Scott McHenry said the resolution sends a message that the district takes the issue seriously.
“I support this because I think it sends a message to those in Lincoln, that we are working on this problem, that we’re not going to shy away from it,” he said. “I will support this, and I think it’s just a message that we want to control it at the local level.”
The only member of the public to speak Thursday night agreed with McHenry.
“The resolution tells the people of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District that this board and future boards are going to do anything in their power to protect the water in their area. People need to hear that,” said Dave Kathol, a former board member of the district. “It also tells some bureaucrats somewhere that we are working on the problem. We don’t need an EPA-type of organization telling this board and the people of this area what to do.”
In the end, the resolution was passed by a vote of 9-5.
Sousek said passing the resolution tells the public the district is concerned about human health and water quality.
“I think it sends a good message to the public,” he said.
High levels of nitrates have been found in the groundwater in parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties. High nitrate levels have been linked to several serious health conditions in infants and unborn babies, including blue baby syndrome and several types of pediatric cancer. Nebraska has one of the highest rates of pediatric cancer and a higher than average number of birth defects.
In the Grant Township of Cuming County, Lower Elkhorn NRD staff were able to test about half of the wells. Of those tested, 37.5% had 5 parts per million of nitrate. Nitrate levels become harmful to human health at 10 ppm. The Grant wells had 12.8 ppm on average.
Chairman Mark Hall said the issue did not happen overnight — and will not be solved overnight, either.
“Unfortunately this issue has probably been in the works for 40 to 50 years,” he said. “So it’s probably not going to be resolved right away.”
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Anthony Wisnieski, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski and Rod Zohner.
Board members absent: Jerry Allemann
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 50 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and two media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Loess Hills RC&D scrap tire collection
— Approved of conservation cost-share programs cost docket changes
— Approved community forest and forestry incentive for public facilities programs cost-share changes
— Approved a contract for Willow Creek Dam production and test wells for $95,510
— Passed water quality resolution
— Approved GUI and hydrological groundwater model annual contract
— Approved contract with Hollman media for database update
— Passed additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority for 2022 fiscal year
— Voted to advertise public hearing for 2022 fiscal year budget and long range plan
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Presentation by JEO Consulting group and Long Spring Consulting on Lower Elkhorn hydrogeologic groundwater model.