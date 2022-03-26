Joel Hansen said he felt like he had deja vu.
The at-large member from Wayne serving on the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors told fellow board members Thursday night that he felt as though he experienced it all previously when explanations were given of five possible solutions to stop Battle Creek flooding.
The solutions were channel widening, diversion channel, levees, a single dam or multiple dams.
Hansen said he was sure that fellow board member Gary Loftis of Craig — the other longest serving of the 15 board members — also must have felt as though he had heard it before.
That’s because for years — and even before both those two board members began serving — there have been studies and ideas floated of trying to find a solution for Battle Creek’s flooding.
It appears that the cost of any of the solutions is one of the biggest problems to getting it solved. One of the possible solutions — building a dam or series of dams — could get federal assistance, but there is reluctance to purchase all the land necessary and displace up to 29 farmers — partially or entirely.
Another board member, Chad Korth of Meadow Grove, said he is tired of all the discussions and thinks it is time for the board to act. The problem has been talked about and talked about, but nothing ever gets decided, he said.
Korth was the only board member who voted in support of a nearly $80,000 study for completing a diversion channel around Battle Creek. After the vote, Korth asked where the board was at now.
“I’m just asking, what’s the next project?” Korth asked.
One of the latest suggestions — which had been mentioned previously — appeared to get interest during Thursday’s meeting.
Troy Uhlir, the chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said he thinks the solution might be to build a levee on the west end of town. But instead of building two earthen berms or levees, build only one on the west end, which would encourage the water to flow to the northwest of town, taking advantage of the natural flows.
Uhlir said he has seen the 100-year-flood maps, and the water never pooled to the north in 2019 as shown on the maps. The last major flood was in 2019.
Uhlir’s idea is to get a detention cell where the water could pool and then drain slowly from newly built trenches.
Mike Sousek, general manager of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, said he would have a discussion with JEO Consultants to see what can be come up with to take a more detailed look at the levee idea without spending $80,000.
Sousek said based on the discussion he heard Thursday evening, the levee and the detention cell seem to have interest among board members.
“It’s all going to come down to, ‘What is this board wanting to spend?’ If we can get to that answer without having to spend $80,000, I’m going to be having those conversations with JEO,” Sousek said.
Uhlir said when he moved to Battle Creek in 1979, there already was a dike built up that blocked the water from spreading out and compressed it from Highway 121 and the bridge going north out of town. Uhlir said he was told it was built up in the 1950s, but other longtime board members said they thought it was the 1960s.
Regardless, Uhlir said the problem is that dike from Highway 121 has backed the water up, so now the problem has been shifted into town.
Continuing to build a levee that takes it back to fields northwest of town where there could be a detention cell would solve the problem, Uhlir said.
The levee would keep it out of town in wet years, while in dry years the area could continue to be farmed. With dams, the land would be taken out of production.
Uhlir said he had spoken to one of the landowners where the water would go. “He didn’t say no,” Uhlir said.
Board member Joel Hansen said he isn’t sure that the levee solution could qualify to get any outside funding help. The tricky part is that it will have to be demonstrated to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that it will work, Hansen said.
One of the complicating matters is that unless a solution is put into place, FEMA is likely to put a significant part of the town in the flood plain, officials have said at various meetings.
The ramifications would include that much of the town would be required to purchase flood insurance, which could be as costly as a second mortgage.
The models show that 163 buildings would be affected with a total value of $15.4 million.
Without outside assistance, the NRD would have to come up with most of the funds for any solutions.
In general terms, Sousek said the NRD issues about a 2.2 cent levy per $100 of valuation. If it doubled the levy to its maximum, it still would take about seven to 10 years to get enough to fund a solution on its own, he said.
The other thing to keep in mind is if others need help, the district won’t be able to help them for 10 years, Sousek said.
Board members asked how much impact the levy would have on the average taxpayer.
Sousek said in general terms, the 2.2-cent levy costs each property owner with valuation of $300,000 about $70. So in effect, that would cost each one twice as much or roughly about $140 if it tried to self fund the solution, he said.
Some of the board members said they thought the dam proposals were not true costs because the cost of land had gone up.
Board member Jerry Allemann of Wayne was one of those, noting that land prices had increased significantly recently.
Reaction on the levee was mixed.
Terry Boecker of Battle Creek said a study of the March 2019 flood indicated there were 41 breaches of levee systems and only one dam failure.
John Dittrich of Tilden, who farms with his brother, Keith, said JEO indicated there are 163 structures potentially affected by the 1% flood event in Battle Creek.
“Those structures are not at risk of being destroyed,” he said.
That’s an insurable cost. A lot of time is being spent discussing solutions with a total value of $15.4 million, Dittrich said.
“Now what farmers are being asked to do is have a minimum of $50 million affected,” he said, “in addition to the $48 million cost of the project.”
That amounts to taking a problem from one set of landowners and pushing it on another set of landowners, which doesn’t “seem to be a fair and reasonable solution,” Dittrich said.