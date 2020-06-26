The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is continuing to help small Northeast Nebraska communities recover from flooding and aid in preparing for the future of their waterways.
At the NRD’s board of directors meeting Thursday night, the board approved a project for maintenance and improvements at Rattlesnake Creek in Pender, estimated to cost $948,000.
Mike Sousek, general manager of the NRD, said the project is the first step in a process to resolve issues with flooding, and contractor Olsson is working to assess the future of the project.
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with Clarkson to assist with levee projects.
On another topic, the board debated a proposed $10,000 payment to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Sousek said the NRD has been paying part-time workers about $10,000 per year to assist with maintaining the Willow Creek State Recreation Area as part of a verbal agreement. Last year, one of those workers was injured, and filed for worker’s compensation, which the NRD has insurance to cover.
“I started questioning who are these employees and why are they on our payroll and on our insurance,” Sousek said.
Sousek said the district wants to shift those workers onto the Game and Parks payroll, with the NRD covering the wages of the employees at the cost of $10,000 annually for at least the next five years. The NRD has an agreement with the state Game and Parks Commission that covers a number of different topics, but no official agreement was ever made regarding the Willow Creek employees.
Board member Chad Korth of rural Meadow Grove proposed another offer: the NRD makes a one-time $10,000 payment to give the Game and Parks Commission time to prepare for the new agreement.
Board member Joel Hansen of Wayne agreed with Korth, and even went a step further in saying the NRD would prefer if it did not have to pay the state at all.
Jeff Fields, regional park superintendent from Game and Parks, said the state is usually in the red with Willow Creek.
“I never like to see local entities funding state entities,” Hansen said. “That’s the wrong way for funds to be flowing, but if they’re helping us out and losing money doing it, I could understand it in this situation.”
The board ultimately moved to table the proposal until it could get more information about the park’s financial situation.
The rest of the board’s agenda was relatively routine. It approved expenditures for a new air conditioning unit at the district’s office and a wage increase of about 1.4% for district staff to cover cost of living increases, as well as giving district staff the green light to notify property owners who are not properly reporting well usage, an ongoing issue that has led to cease and desist orders in the past.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday evening via Zoom.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 15 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
- The board approved the minutes of the May 28 meeting.
- The board approved recommendations from the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee and minutes from the committee’s meeting.
- The board renewed an interlocal agreement with the City of Clarkson.
- The board approved cost share changes for agroforestry, water well decommissioning and conservation.
- The board approved updates to the 2020 master plan.
- The board accepted of bid of $5,800 for the replacement of an air conditioner and furnace at the district office.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
— Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.