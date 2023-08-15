A letter obtained by the Daily News from former Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board members is calling for the resignations of most of the current members of the board.
The letter, submitted by former member Joel Hansen, follows the board’s controversial sanctioning of fellow member Melissa Temple last week. Board members voted 10-3 to sanction Temple on the heels of an alleged exchange of critical comments between herself and fellow member Scott Clausen.
The exchange of comments, allegedly initiated by Clausen, started at an April board meeting earlier this year. Those comments were purportedly overheard by other NRD board members and two staff members. Temple followed up those comments by filing a complaint against Clausen. Both Temple and Clausen spoke to the Daily News in response to the original complaint, and Clausen filed a counter-complaint of his own.
Following an investigation into the complaints by chairman Roger Gustafson, Temple was sanctioned, while Clausen went unpunished.
During last week’s special meeting, more than 60 Temple supporters, along with her attorney, Vanessa Silke, attended to show their support and speak on her behalf. In addition to the handling of the investigation into the alleged comments and the actions taken against Temple since filing the original complaint, Gustafson, and other board members have been openly criticized for pressing the sanction hearing and for not giving Temple the opportunity to publicly defend herself prior to a board vote on the matter.
Hansen was one of the supporters at the meeting and in his comments, he said he was sorry that he had ever been a part of the board, given the recent actions of current members on a number of critical issues. He added that there were only two people responsible for the board’s current problem; Gustafson and Clausen.
The current board has been plagued with criticism over its apparent lack of willingness to address the flooding in Battle Creek, dangerous nitrate levels in area water supplies and accusations of sexism against female board members and NRD employees.
The recent letter calling for the resignations cites years of harassment and bullying by several board members, saying that too little has been done to stop the unacceptable behavior.
The text of the letter is as follows.
* * *
Last Thursday night, August 10th, the Lower Elkhorn NRD took the unprecedented step of sanctioning one of their own directors, Melissa Temple. This was done in retaliation for Ms. Temple filing a complaint against a fellow director, Scott Clausen, who made a derogatory comment about her to other directors in front of staff members. As former directors, and a former employee, this was disappointing but not surprising to us. Over the past several years we watched as various directors harassed and bullied other directors, staff members and the public. We now regret that we said too little, and did too little, to stop it in order to provide a voice for those powerless against this behavior.
With their actions, the LENRD Board has just provided one more example of its inability to serve the public good. They have now opened themselves, and the taxpayers, to expensive litigation that serves no purpose to address their 12 statutory responsibilities. Now they have distorted the very code of decorum, intended to keep elected officials from using a position of power in an improper fashion, to do just that to their fellow director. This is not behavior befitting of public servants.
Due to their poor stewardship of taxpayer dollars along with their boorish and perhaps illegal behavior, we are calling for the immediate resignations of the following Lower Elkhorn NRD Directors: Roger Gustafson, Emerson; Matt Steffen, West Point; Jay Reikofski, Foster; Anthony Wisnieski, Norfolk; Mark Hall, Norfolk; Jerry Allemann, Wayne; Scott Clausen, Norfolk; Rod Zohner, Battle Creek; Kris Loberg, Wayne; Mark Burenheide, Howells; and Jim Aschoff, Plainview. They are unfit for public service.
Joel Hansen, Bob Huntley, Dave Kathol, Danny Kluthe, Gerald Kratochvil, Scott McHenry and Vickie DeJong
* * *
Hansen, who sat on the board for 16 years before losing a reelection bid last November, said several other former employees and board members were in agreement with calling for the resignations, although those individuals did not wish to have their names released to the media.
To date, NRD officials and board members have had little comment about the issues between Temple and Clausen. During last Thursday’s meeting, board members did not respond to comments from the attendees who spoke on Temple’s behalf.
Temple’s attorney, Vanessa Silke, has said that the board’s sanctioning of her client is a violation of her First, Fifth and 14th Amendment rights and that she expects litigation will be needed to resolve the issue.
Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning, who sent a letter to board members in support of Temple, also issued a statement on the current issues facing the board.
“In light of the board’s willful inaction to act to protect the people of Battle Creek (consequently the people and industries of Norfolk) from flooding threats, and now sanctioning a fellow elected official without her being present to defend herself, it’s no wonder that people are questioning these directors as to what exactly they think their jobs are,” Moenning said. “I watched the meeting. The public outcry of support for Melissa Temple was tremendous. This board’s disregard for due process and dismissiveness was shameful.”
This newest round of trouble for the NRD board comes as it searches for a new general manager after the unexpected departure of longtime GM Mike Sousek last spring. Brian Bruckner, former assistant GM, has been serving as interim until a permanent replacement for Sousek is named.
A request for comment from Bruckner and board chairman Gustafson on the letter was declined.