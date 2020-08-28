NRD board issues five-year cease and desist after long debate

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors handed down a punishment to a Stanton County landowner for not having proper documentation and permission to operate an irrigation well, after a lengthy debate about the length and necessity of the punishment.
The board had a motion Thursday night to issue a five year cease and desist order to Douglas Oertwich as a punishment for not complying with the district’s rules, effectively banning him from using the well even after the proper paperwork is submitted.
Oertwich and his attorney, Bert Lammli, presented their side of the story to the board.
Lammli said that the pandemic, which began in March and caused the NRD’s office to close to the public, caused a delay in communications between Oertwich and the district’s employees that Lammli argued would have helped prevent this situation.
Lammli also said that the contractor who drilled the well in question is also partially to blame because they should have known there was not a permit.
“To me, to lay 100% of the blame on Mr. Oertwich and give him the death penalty, seems a little bit much,” Lammli said.
Some board members took the opportunity to question Lammli and Oertwich, with board member Scott McHenry of Pierce questioning his lack of communication with NRD staff and Matt Steffen of West Point asking about the well drilling.
Twice before the board has used the five-year cease and desist order, NRD general manager Mike Sousek said, and in fact one of the cases was appealed all the way to the state Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the district.
Board member Scott Clausen of Norfolk proposed a motion to allow Oertwich and his counsel 30 more days to finish the paperwork and prevent the five-year order. Clausen said he believed the five-year punishment to be excessive.
“He may not even be in business in five years,” Clausen said.
Board member Chad Korth of Meadow Grove said he sympathized with Oertwich, especially as the pandemic hit.
“I like to sit down and talk with someone and be able to look them in the eye, too,” Korth said. “We should just move this along and let him have his acres.”
But Clausen’s proposed compromise was rejected. Several board members explained why they agreed with the five-year punishment.
“If you want something done, you have to do the work,” said board member Dennis Schultz of Wisner. “This would be a slap in the face of everyone who actually did the paperwork.”
Board member Joel Hansen of Wayne said a penalty is necessary because it’s not fair to treat each case differently, comparing it to having a speed limit on highways.
“If we let one get away with a slap on the wrist, what’s stopping someone else from doing not the paperwork?” Hansen said.
The discussion began to morph into a broader discussion on the board’s responsibilities and authority.
Mike Sousek, the NRD general manager, said that ultimately the board should be consistent and limit liability as much as possible.
“What is in the balance is we’re opening the amount of risk we want to put the district in,” Sousek said. “We do not have the authority to treat everyone differently. We have to treat everyone the same. And if we deviate from that, we better have good reason for doing it.”
Lammli disagreed, and said that as elected representatives, the board members must look at the facts closely and not fall back on broad rules for every case.
“You’re not required to have each case treated exactly the same,” Lammli said. “You can look at each set of facts, and not act like robots, and do what you think is right… Statute says there’s going to be cases like this.”
The board ultimately chose to hand down the five-year cease and desist by a 10-5 vote after more than an hour of discussion, with Clausen, Korth, Jerry Allemann, Mark Hall and Roger Gustafson voting in opposition.
The rest of the board’s agenda was fairly routine, with some discussion and action on irrigation variances, an environmental assessment contract and some budget items.
The board also announced a public hearing for the district’s budget to be held on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Boulevard.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 2 hours, 45 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
— The board approved the minutes of the July 23 board meeting.
— The board approved the recommendations of the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee.
— The board approved income and expenses from the finance subcommittee.
— The board will approved issuing a cease and desist order for irrigation of land without approved variance and for construction of a well without a permit.
— The board approved two motions regarding standard variance criteria, including geographic eligibility, signup periods, minimum scores and conditions for approval policy.
— The board approved request for a letter of support and financial contribution for the Nebraska Environmental Trust grant application to establish a UNL TAPS (Testing Ag Performance Solutions) demonstration site at the Bazile Groundwater Management Area.
— The board approved additional late-season irrigation allocations for Lower Elkhorn NRD quantity management subareas.
— The board approved a contract with FYRA Engineering for Maple Creek watershed flood prevention assessments.
— The board rejected a proposal from the budget subcommittee for an increase of funds.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
— Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.