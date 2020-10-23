The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors has approved steps to help mitigate an ongoing drought.
The board passed two motions to place restrictions on water well construction and usage and on irrigation in areas considered to be in a very severe drought.
The restriction would implement a 12 acre-inch allocation for the next year, effective Nov. 1. But if current conditions persist, the allocation would not apply to anyone in the NRD's jurisdiction.
The federal government classifies drought in four stages, D1-D4. The water allocation passed would apply to any area with a drought of D3 or D4. The entirety of the district is currently in a D1 or D2 stage, which are less severe, but parts of the district had previously been in D3 in September.
The allocation passed with some resistance.
Board member Chad Korth of Meadow Grove reiterated a point made at the last board meeting about his belief that agriculture was treated unfairly by water restrictions and that urban residents were not held to the same standards.
Board member Roger Gustafson of Emerson agreed, saying that all people must be treated equally under the law.
Board member Bob Huntley of Norfolk said urban residents are not held to the same standards because they only use a small fraction of what a farm would use.
"It's spit in a bucket," Huntley said.
Gustafson made the counterpoint that if managed correctly, most of the water used by a farming operation would ultimately return to where it originated from.
The board also received an update on a study of the Willow Creek Reservoir.
The lake has had an influx of harmful algal blooms, and a contractor, FYRA Engineering, was hired to determine the cause.
Charles Ikenberry of FYRA said the company found what has been predicted to be the source, which is an increased amount of the element phosphorus. Phosphorus is an essential nutrient for plants and, while naturally present across the planet, it can appear in disproportionate amounts and cause the harmful algal blooms.
Increased phosphorus can be caused by a number of different factors, including soil erosion and fertilizers.
When questioned whether landowners around the lake have been informed of the potential consequences and told to use better land management practices, LENRD assistant general manager Brian Bruckner said the NRD has been attempting to work with them for decades.
What the NRD does with the information presented by Ikenberry will be determined at a later meeting.