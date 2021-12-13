The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education unanimously decided at Monday’s meeting to continue to make masks and COVID-19 vaccines optional for staff and students.
In September, a federal announcement was made that would require all Head Start program staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 31, 2022, and for all persons 2 years and up in a Head Start facility to wear a mask.
This would affect the Little Panthers Preschool, which has 50 students supported by the federal Head Start program. All students and staff at the preschool would be affected by the requirements.
The NPS board discussed on Monday whether to adhere to the national Head Start requirements or sever its ties with the program for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year and absorb $79,000 to support those 50 students.
The board could have elected to follow national Head Start guidelines and require Little Panthers staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask, but it instead chose to reiterate its stance that vaccinations for all staff at NPS should be a personal choice.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said she met with Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, and Melissa Jantz, Little Panthers principal, and the three agreed that keeping COVID-19 vaccines and mask-wearing optional would be in the best interest of the preschool and NPS as a whole.
“We believed that we should reiterate our position that we will not require our staff to be vaccinated,” Thompson said. “Our Little Panthers preschool should be treated as the rest of our staff.”
Thompson expressed a desire for NPS to continue its partnership with the national Head Start program. The district would reconsider its decision to temporarily disband from the program if the mandate would eliminate the requirement for staff to be vaccinated and only require staff to wear masks, she said.
“Melissa (Jantz) and I have talked, and we want to keep the partnership if we can,” Thompson said. “We believe that we could follow the mask mandate if that’s required, but not the vaccine requirement. Masks on 3- and 4-year-olds are not easily enforced.”
Jantz said during a study session on Monday that she discussed the issue with staff at Little Panthers last week and received varying feedback. Some staff said they would do whatever is required of them pertaining to personal health measures; some said they had already been vaccinated; and others said that a vaccination requirement would be an infringement on their rights.
“I received immediate responses saying, ‘I will not get the shot,’ ” Jantz said.
If the NPS school board decides to revisit the issue and decide that it would require staff to be vaccinated, Thompson said, Little Panthers staff who refuse to get vaccinated would either resign or be terminated. Both Thompson and Jantz said putting staff in that position wouldn’t be ideal.
The national Head Start vaccination and mask requirements would affect more than just students and staff, Jantz said. If Little Panthers hosted an event where parents were invited, all parents would be required to show a vaccine card before entering said event, she said.
Jantz said any person entering the preschool, even a person delivering everyday supplies to the facility, would have to show a vaccine card.
“There are so many pieces that play into it that go beyond our staff getting vaccinated and our staff and students wearing masks,” she said.
Furthermore, Jantz said, if the board would have accepted the Head Start vaccine and mask mandate, it was believed that some staff would quit their jobs, causing a staffing shortage at the preschool. Jantz did not believe that anybody — whether they are for or against vaccines — would quit their jobs if vaccines continued to be optional at the facility.
Robinson said students and families at Little Panthers preschool would not be affected by the board’s decision to forgo funding from Head Start for the remainder of the school year. The services provided to Little Panthers students and their families will remain the same, he said, and the only change is that Norfolk Public Schools will be funding those resources instead of Head Start.
Thompson said Doug Peterson, Nebraska’s attorney general, is joining a federal lawsuit that would place an injunction on the federal Head Start mandate. The board would revisit the decision it made on Monday if a temporary or permanent injunction was placed on Head Start vaccine mandates.
Head Start programs were designed to help break the cycle of poverty by providing preschool children of low-income families with a comprehensive program to meet their emotional, social, health, nutritional and psychological needs.
Head Start typically pays NPS almost $180,000 every school year to support 50 Little Panthers students.